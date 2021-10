When Joden Nelson decided to join the University of Connecticut football program, it had a lot to do with the head coach who recruited him. Susquehannock High School graduate Randy Edsall was in charge of the team and he built a bond with the York High senior offensive lineman. Nelson committed less than three weeks from the day that he got his offer to play at UConn and was excited to join a football family led by someone he was familiar with, who also happened to have York County roots.

YORK, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO