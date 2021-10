General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares have traded mostly in-line with the S&P 500 in 2021, generating a year-to-date total return of 24.6%. GE has been through some turbulent times in the past decade and is still down roughly 50% overall in the past five years. At this point, investors may be wondering if there’s value in the GE turnaround story.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO