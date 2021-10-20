CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Biden roasts 55 companies like Nike and FedEx for paying less in taxes than the price of a cup of coffee

By Juliana Kaplan
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PHEtx_0cXKOTq700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VWzB8_0cXKOTq700
Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden visits a coffee shop on May 14, 2019 in Concord, New Hampshire.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

  • President Joe Biden called out corporations that pay $0 in federal income taxes in a tweet.
  • Biden has proposed raising the corporate tax rate to offset infrastructure spending.
  • He compared their $0 in taxes to a $3 coffee. Many people pay even more than that for seasonal drinks.

President Joe Biden is once again calling out corporations for paying nothing in income tax, comparing their IRS bill to the price of your morning caffeine fix.

"Here's the deal," he wrote on Twitter. "If you spent $3 on your coffee this morning, that's more than what 55 major corporations paid in taxes in recent years. It's wrong - and it's got to change."

The barb comes as Democrats begin to hammer out their final party-line infrastructure package, which would be paid for by increased taxes on corporations and the wealthiest Americans.

To make the case, he's referencing one of his favorite talking points when it comes to the corporate tax: Multinational corporations who paid $0 in income taxes. An April report from the left-leaning Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy found that 55 corporations including Nike and FedEx paid no federal income taxes on their 2020 profits, despite raking in nearly $40.5 billion in pretax income.

So, for instance, if you ordered a grande version of the infamous TikTok Starbucks white mocha, you'd be shelling out around $7 . That's more than those corporations paid in income taxes. Say you went simpler, and ordered a latte; the Starbucks app has the price at $4.75 for a handful of Manhattan locations - and that's without the addition of oat milk, which costs more (much to vegans' chagrin ). The ubiquitous pumpkin spice latte, a millennial icon , will run you $5.25 a cup.

"It's just not fair. It's not fair to the rest of the American taxpayers. We're going to try to put an end to this," Biden said in April when he originally proposal a corporate tax hike to 28% from 21%. "Not fleece them - 28%. If you're a mom, a dad, a cop, firefighter, police officer, etc., you're paying close to that in your income tax."

Democrats' most recent proposal would bring the corporate tax rate to 26.5%, a hike that would only apply to firms earning over $5 million.

But even those without such a rarified - or, arguably, fussy - coffee taste would shell out more for a $0.99 gas station coffee than those corporations paid in taxes.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 17

Doni Richard
7d ago

You and the other dinosaurs in Congress has done nothing to fix the tax code in decades decades. Now you blame the companies that are using the tax code currently in place. In the last 10 months all you have done is blame others for the current problems.

Reply(4)
14
troy chambers
7d ago

the democrats are always whining about the tax code. right now they have the votes to change the tax code so have at it democrats

Reply(1)
4
Mark Sangston
7d ago

make sure you go after your buddies also, like Obama,Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, George Soros

Reply
7
Related
Washington Examiner

Biden’s poll numbers are even worse than they seem

President Joe Biden’s dropping poll numbers are worse than they seem. A deep dive into the data shows two overlooked problems that most news stories haven’t caught: an intensity problem and a national mood problem. An intensity problem happens when a politician’s “hard” negative ratings rise much higher than his...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Concord, NH
Government
City
Concord, NH
Concord, NH
Business
Concord, NH
Elections
investing.com

Democrats propose 'billionaires tax' to pay for Biden's sweeping agenda

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Some U.S. Senate Democrats on Wednesday proposed taxing billionaires' unrealized gains from their assets to help finance President Joe Biden's social-policy and climate-change agenda, according to the top Senate Democrat for tax policy. The billionaires tax, announced by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, is part of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WREG

Democrats unveil billionaires’ tax as Biden plan takes shape

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pushing past skeptics, Senate Democrats on Wednesday unveiled a new billionaires’ tax proposal, an entirely new entry in the tax code designed to help pay for President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic policy package and edge his party closer to an overall agreement. The proposed tax would hit the gains of those with more than […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheAtlantaVoice

Pelosi upbeat on Biden deal but Manchin pans billionaire tax

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape” on President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic plan, but fresh problems emerged as a pivotal Democrat panned a new billionaires’ tax to help pay for the $1.75 trillion package. Biden and Democrats are racing race to wrap up talks before the president departs this […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cup Of Coffee#Corporate Tax#Fedex#Democratic#Democrats#Americans#Grande#Tiktok Starbucks
Daily Beast

Billionaires Blast Wealth Tax: ‘One-Way Ticket to Venezuela’

It has been a summer of scrutiny for the ultra-rich—and now the billionaires are fighting amongst themselves. The culprit: a so-called “Billionaire Income Tax” that Democrats in Congress are reportedly mulling to help finance Biden’s agenda. The proposal would only target several hundred of the wealthiest Americans by taxing the rising values of certain assets, like stocks, even before they are sold.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
IRS
AFP

Pivotal senator skeptical of proposed tax on super-rich Americans

A Democratic senator whose vote will be crucial to passing US President Joe Biden's social services plan indicated on Wednesday he had little enthusiasm for a proposed tax on the very richest Americans that his party is pushing to pay for the measure. But Joe Manchin, a centrist senator who has objected to various earlier provisions and attempts to pay for Biden's plan -- which costs about $2 trillion and enacts policies like universal pre-kindergarten and childcare subsidies -- did not welcome the idea.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Biden’s latest tax-the-rich scheme would be an unworkable and possibly unconstitutional mess

The Biden administration’s idea to tax billionaires’ unrealized capital gains may sound good to the tax-the-rich crowd. In practice, it would be an unworkable and arguably unconstitutional mess that could harm everyone. In theory, the idea is seductively simple and appealing. Billionaires and the super-rich possess massive amounts of wealth...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy