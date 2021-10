Uncertainty surrounds the Mets. They are searching for a president of baseball operations and perhaps a general manager, and then will need to hire a manager after that. With all of that happening, the team on Tuesday announced Jeremy Hefner will return as the Mets' pitching coach in 2022 after the team exercised the option on his contract. Hefner, who will soon enter his third season in the role, represents a mark of stability in an unstable time, a familiar face to players who will soon need to become accustomed to fresh faces.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO