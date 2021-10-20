CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Angels part ways with scouting director Matt Swanson

By Mark Polishuk
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KylFs_0cXKMBGh00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Angels are making a change at scouting director, as Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports that Matt Swanson has lost his job after five-plus years with the team. Swanson’s replacement has yet to be named.

Originally hired in August 2016 by former Angels GM Billy Eppler, Swanson was tasked with rebuilding a minor-league pipeline that was almost completely bereft of premium talent. (In February 2016, Keith Law described the Angels’ collection of minor leaguers as “by far the worst system I’ve ever seen” in what was then Law’s eighth year of ranking the farm systems of all 30 teams.) While there may have been basically nowhere to go but up, the Angels did upgrade their prospect depth through five years of Swanson’s drafts, highlighted by such names as Jo Adell, and current MLB.com top-100 prospects Reid Detmers and Sam Bachman.

Overall, however, Los Angeles has to get much more improvement from its farm system. Law’s preseason organization ranking from this year placed the Angels 23rd, and Baseball America’s midseason organizational ranking slotted them 25th (though Adell, Detmers, and Brandon Marsh all moving to the majors lowered the ranking). To date, the Angels have had nine players from the 2017-21 drafts appear on the big-league roster, though that low number isn’t necessarily unusual considering how recent these drafts were, how long it usually takes even blue-chip prospects to hone their skills for the majors, and the pandemic’s impact on the last two minor-league seasons.

Given all these factors, it is perhaps unfair to point the finger squarely at Swanson for the Angels’ lack of young impact players in recent years (and, the highly-touted Adell could certainly still blossom). It could be that general manager Perry Minasian wants his own hire in place as scouting director, or it might stem from an overall change in direction in how the organization has been drafting. As Law noted in his 2021 organizational rankings, “if we were just ranking systems by tools … the Angels would be in the top half, maybe the top 10. They love athletes, targeting them in the draft and on the international market, but developing those guys when their baseball skill level starts out low is a huge challenge for any organization.”

The 39-year-old Swanson is himself a former player, who pitched in the Pirates’ farm system from 2005-07 before joining the Cardinals as a scout and crosschecker for the Midwest region from 2008-16.

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros' Luis Garcia leaves ALCS Game 2 with apparent injury

Astros starter Luis Garcia made an early exit from Game 2 of the ALCS, leaving with a possible injury in the second inning. After issuing a four-pitch walk to Kevin Plawecki to begin the frame, Garcia was visited on the mound by the team trainer, and he ended up departing after consultation with manager Dusty Baker and pitching coach Brent Strom.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Jose Molina won’t return as Angels catching coach

Catching coach Jose Molina will not return to the Angels staff in 2022, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports (via Twitter). Molina’s departure could be one of several changes made to the staff, Heyman adds. The 46-year-old Molina joined the Angels organization as a minor league catching coordinator in 2015 and...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves set NLCS roster; righty Chris Martin, IF Johan Camargo included

The Braves enter Saturday night’s NLCS a little more well-rested than their counterparts from L.A. Having finished the Brewers off in four games, the Braves are able to set their rotation as desired with ace Max Fried taking the ball in Game 1. After that, no decisions have been made, but Charlie Morton and Ian Anderson will be ready for Games 2 and 3. On the offensive end, Jorge Soler remains on the COVID-19 list. He could return sometime during this series if he’s cleared, but they’d have to remove Cristian Pache, who took his roster spot in the NLDS, notes The Athletic’s David O’Brien.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jo Adell
Person
Keith Law
Person
Billy Eppler
WXIA 11 Alive

Who is the owner of the Atlanta Braves?

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are headed to the World Series after finishing off the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night with a 4-2 win to win the NLCS 4-2, as well. It's the first time in 22 years the Braves will appear in the Fall Classic. The last time...
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Charlie Morton’s injury update even worse than imagined

The Atlanta Braves received a brutal injury update on starting pitcher Charlie Morton after he left Game 1 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves got off to a tremendous start to Game 1 of the World Series, taking an early 5-0 lead over the Houston Astros. But, they received some awful news after starting pitcher Charlie Morton was removed from the game in the third inning with an apparent injury. As it turns out, the ailment is a serious one.
MLB
FanSided

New York Yankees: The 2022 Opening Day Dream Lineup

It’s going to take a while for us to know who will be in the New York Yankees‘ 2022 Opening Day lineup due to the expiring Collective Bargaining Agreement, which is expected to derail the offseason. The silver lining? General manager Brian Cashman will have more time to see this...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#Mlb Com#Preseason#Baseball America#Adell Detmers
The Independent

Major League Baseball has shown its real face — so don’t root for anyone in the World Series

Remember April, when Major League Baseball (MLB) pulled this year’s All-Star game from Georgia to protest the state’s new restrictive voting law? At the time MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said, “I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft. Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”But that was six months ago, an eternity in this country’s short attention span. Tonight’s opening game in the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros will...
MLB
draysbay.com

Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Brandon Lowe gets screwed

The Braves knocked off the Astros 6-2 in game one of the World Series. They did so by scoring early and often. Jorge Soler became the first player in 117 World Series to lead off game one with a homer. Both starters were done early, Framber Valdez because the Braves...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Rockies interested in keeping Jon Gray, but extension unlikely?

It wasn’t that long ago that many thought Jon Gray’s days in Colorado were over. In July. With the team outside the playoff hunt, armchair wisdom suggested trading Gray at the deadline, but all accounts suggest they were more than comfortable keeping the big righty in Denver. He finished the year with a 4.59 ERA/4.22 FIP in 29 starts covering 149 innings. It wasn’t a stellar year, but it might be enough to leave other clubs curious about what he might be capable of outside of Colorado.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

Marlins outright former first-rounder Deven Marrero, three others

The Marlins have outrighted infielders Eddy Alvarez and Deven Marrero and right-handers Preston Guilmet and Andrew Bellatti off their 40-man roster, per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald. The Fish now have 36 players on the 40-man roster, but with seven players on the 60-day injured list, they’ll still need to clear three more spots to reinstate all of their injured players between now and the conclusion of the postseason.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Mike Shildt: There is 'no merit' to the idea of discord with Cardinals coaches

The Cardinals surprised the baseball world when they parted ways with manager Mike Shildt on Thursday, and speculation has only grown about the situation in the subsequent days. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak cited “philosophical differences” as the reason for the firing, declining to discuss specifics and instead telling reporters (including The Athletic’s Katie Woo) that “where we felt the team was going, we were struggling to get on the same page. We just decided internally that it would just be best to separate now and then take a fresh look as we enter the new season.”
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. diagnosed with muscle strain

Lance McCullers Jr. was diagnosed with a flexor pronator muscle strain, tweets Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. They found no structural problems with McCullers’ elbow. In the strictest sense, this is good news for the Astros, as it doesn’t immediately rule him out for a potential return in the...
MLB
Fox News

Braves' Charlie Morton exits World Series Game 1 with brutal leg injury

Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton suffered a heartbreaking injury in Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday night. Morton got handed the ball in hopes of getting the Braves off to a good start on their quest for a championship and he was dealing. He was in the middle of the third inning with three strikeouts, two walks and only one hit allowed when he was dealt an unlucky blow.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy