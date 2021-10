SAN ANTONIO — Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza is back! It's pegged as the largest and longest-running mariachi music event in Texas and perhaps in the U.S. The annual festival kicks off on December 2 and wraps up on December 4 in downtown San Antonio. It celebrates the history and cultural impact of mariachi music. The 3-day festival includes concerts by world-renowned musicians and competitions with participants from all across the country – featuring the best mariachi music in the world.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO