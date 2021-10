There were an array of celebrities that came out to support the upcoming film, The Harder They Fall last night in Los Angeles at the iconic Shrine Auditorium. The Western film is about an outlaw who discovers his enemy is being released from prison so he reunites his gang to seek revenge. The movie stars Regina King and Idris Elba and produced by music mogul Jay Z. Although Idris was not in the house Regina and other friends hit up the premiere and after party looking ultra chic! The movie hits theaters on October 22nd and on Netflix November 3rd. These pictures you see are the red carpet arrivals and the after party, enjoy and have a blessed day!

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO