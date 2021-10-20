CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Marvin Vettori claims Paulo Costa is overweight for UFC Vegas 41 main event

By Adam D Martin
 7 days ago
It appears there is some last-minute drama as Marvin Vettori is claiming that Paulo Costa is overweight for their UFC Vegas 41 main event. According to Vettori, who spoke to reporters at media day ahead of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 41 event, he is hearing that Costa is having trouble making the...

