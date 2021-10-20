CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers signing Whitney Mercilus after ex-Texans pass rusher draws interest from Chiefs, Steelers, per report

By Cody Benjamin
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA day after departing the Texans, Whitney Mercilus has already found a new home. The former All-Pro pass rusher is signing with the Packers, as reported by ESPN and NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. The 31-year-old linebacker drew interest from the Chiefs and Steelers after his release from Houston, per Wilson, but...

