The Guardians of the Galaxy aren't just reliable heroes for hire in their own game, they're also a fashionable crew of misfits who each sport clothing options that reflect their characters. Star-Lord rocks his trademark red leather jacket, Gamora is geared up with sharp-angled armor to reflect her lethal nature, and Drax prefers to show the cosmos the impressive pecs you'd need to help slay a mad titan. If you're not a fan of those costumes though, the good news is that you can swap them out instantly for alternative space-threads.

