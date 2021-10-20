CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ethics body allows Cuomo book deal to stand

By Carly Roman
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RMXkQ_0cXKIvHv00


A New York ethics agency has voted to maintain its approval of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's book deal, despite the body recently approving an investigation into that authorization.

On Tuesday, the Joint Commission on Public Ethics voted 7-2 to undo its 2020 agreement allowing Cuomo to rake in an estimated $5.1 million from American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic . The measure required eight votes to pass.

"I move to void the opinion of the deputy general counsel acting in the capacity as acting co-executive director approving Gov. Cuomo's publishing activity on the ground that there was a failure of required concurrence by the other acting co-executive director and because material facts were omitted, misstated, or misrepresented when seeking such opinion," said JCOPE Commissioner Gary Lavine.

'THIS IS WRONG': CUOMO ATTORNEY CALLS FOR INDEPENDENT REVIEW OF LETITIA JAMES'S REPORT

The two commissioners who voted in opposition were William Fisher, a Cuomo appointee, and Chairman Jose Nieves, who was appointed by Gov. Kathy Hochul following the resignation of Cuomo appointee Chairman James Dering.

Earlier this month, the JCOPE approved an investigation into its authorization of Cuomo's lucrative book deal. Nieves voted in favor of hiring outside counsel. The ethics agency previously voted on Sept. 14 to allow the former governor's book deal to stand.

The JCOPE has been at the center of the investigation, with Attorney General Letitia James issuing at least one subpoena last month for its records following an April referral from Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli to discover whether "public resources [were] used in the development and promotion of the governor's book."

Cuomo, who is expected to earn $5.1 million from the book, insisted staff members volunteered to help, though his office conceded there could be some "incidental" use of state resources.

Hochul has overseen an exodus of executive appointees following her vow to purge the administration of "unethical" Cuomo allies, with the state health commissioner , inspector general , and several JCOPE members all departing the administration in recent weeks.

Though Cuomo resigned on Aug. 24 after James released a bombshell Aug. 3 report saying he sexually harassed 11 women, the former governor has denied all allegations of wrongdoing. His attorney called for an independent review of James's findings.

"What happened here was wrong, and the reason I sent the letter to the attorney general today ... is because process is everything that our country's based upon," Cuomo attorney Rita Glavin said during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

James, whom Glavin said had an "obvious conflict" due to speculation about her gubernatorial ambitions in 2022, hit back at Cuomo's criticism of her investigation, saying the former governor hasn't taken "responsibility for his own conduct."

Representatives for Hochul did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's requests for comment. A representative for the JCOPE declined to comment.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WashingtonExaminer

Garland defends DOJ memo despite NSBA letter being withdrawn

Attorney General Merrick Garland launched a staunch defense of his controversial Justice Department memo on school boards, arguing the National School Boards Association’s decision to withdraw its letter likening parent protesters to domestic terrorists didn’t change the merits of his memo — despite his reliance on the NSBA letter’s concerns in penning it.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Washington State
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Thomas Dinapoli
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Attorney General#Jcope#Letitia James S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
159K+
Followers
53K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy