UFC

Glover Teixeira’s Run Back To A Title Shot

ufc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince making his UFC debut back in 2012, Glover Teixeira has been a mainstay at the top of the light heavyweight division. Teixeira has finished 12 of his 15 UFC victories and is one of the most respected men in the sport. On Saturday October 30, Teixeira gets his long-awaited second...

www.ufc.com

USA Today

Video: UFC 267 'Countdown' for Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira

Did you miss the debut of UFC 267 “Countdown” or just want to watch it again? Check out the main event preview now. The segment takes a special look at the light heavyweight title bout between champion Jan Blachowicz (28-8 MMA, 11-5 UFC) and challenger Glover Teixeira (32-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC).
UFC
CBS Sports

UFC 267 -- Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira: Fight card, date, odds, rumors, location, complete guide

The latest numbered UFC event is fast approaching. UFC 267 is set to hit Fight Island in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, Oct. 30 with a pair of title fights atop the marquee. The light heavyweight title will be on the line when champion Jan Blachowicz looks to defend against veteran and long-time title hopeful Glover Teixeira. The interim bantamweight title is on the line in the co-main event when former champ Petr Yan takes on Cory Sandhagen. Yan dropped the belt to Aljamain Sterling with a blatant foul that led to a DQ earlier this year and Sterling was deemed medically unfit to compete on this card after undergoing neck surgery.
UFC
mmanews.com

Jan Blachowicz Can Relate To Glover Teixeira’s Current Position

Jan Blachowicz can see a resemblance to his upcoming opponent Glover Teixeira. There is a light heavyweight title fight going down on the upcoming UFC 267 fight card. This bout is very important for both men involved. Champion Jan Blachowicz gets to prove once again that he belongs at the top of the division, while Glover Teixeira could be getting his last shot to be king. Blachowicz has had some time to reflect on his future opponent and seems to have figured him out a bit. Perhaps that is because he sees a bit of himself in Teixeira.
UFC
CBS Sports

UFC 267 fight card -- Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira: Five biggest storylines to watch in Las Vegas

The marquee is loaded with big names as the UFC sets to kick off the first of pay-per-view level fight cards on back-to-back weekends. This Saturday marks the return for the promotion to Fight Island in Abu Dhabi as light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz fights atop a UFC 267 card against former title contender Glover Teixeira. The event will mark a rare free PPV for fight fans with the UFC not wanting to stage a similar card the following week with a massive UFC 268 set to go down inside New York's Madison Square Garden.
UFC
ufc.com

Jan Blachowicz: Never Surrender

You can tell that Jan Blachowicz has a different level of appreciation for being UFC light heavyweight champion than some of his contemporaries do for standing atop their respective divisions. It’s not that they’re not proud of their accomplishments, but having navigated a longer, more difficult path to claim championship...
UFC
firstsportz.com

“Let’s show those young guys how to fight and respect,” Glover Teixeira has nothing but respect for Jan Blachowicz before UFC 267

UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is supposed to face the number one contender Glover Teixeira at the main event of UFC 267. Glover is 41 years old, and this could very possibly be his last title run, he is determined to become the champion before ending his career, and he is ready to do anything to get there.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Jan Blachowicz expects Glover Teixeira to wrestle him but confident he’ll KO him to defend his belt

Jan Blachowicz is confident he will score another KO win to defend his light heavyweight for the second time. After Blachowicz defeated Israel Adesanya back in March to defend his belt for the first time, he knew his next fight would be against Glover Teixeira. The two will meet in the main event of UFC 267, and the Pole knows this will be the best Teixeira ever, due to the fact this is his final title shot.
UFC
firstsportz.com

“Now people Respect me, Fighter’s respect me, I’m a true champion,” Jan Blachowicz is happy to earn respect ahead of his fight against Glover Teixeira at UFC 267

The UFC Lightweight champion Jan Blachowicz is going to defend his title against the number one ranked Light Heavyweight fighter, Glover Teixeira in the main event of UFC 267. Blachowicz is back on Fight Island, the place where he defeated Dominick Reyes and won the UFC Light Heavyweight championship. Jan...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Thiago Santos shares advice with Glover Teixeira on how to beat Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267

Thiago Santos shared advice with Glover Teixeira on how to beat UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz at Saturday’s UFC 267 event. Santos is a common opponent of both Blachowicz and Teixeira, who meet in the main event of this weekend’s numbered UFC event. In February 2019, Santos became the last man to hand Blachowicz a loss when he knocked him out in the Czech Republic to become the No. 1 contender at 205lbs. That win over Blachowicz set up Santos with a title fight against Jon Jones at UFC 239, and he came super close to winning the belt, ultimately losing a split decision. In Santos’ next fight after the loss to Jones, he was submitted by Teixeira in a back-and-forth fight. So he knows both men very well.
UFC
USA Today

Jan Blachowicz has 'no bad blood' with Glover Teixeira, plots KO in UFC 267 title defense

Jan Blachowicz is glad to see Glover Teixeira get a title shot at this stage of his career but said that’s as far as his run will go. Blachowicz (28-8 MMA, 11-5 UFC) thinks Teixeira (32-7 MMA, 15-5 UFC) is more than deserving of the opportunity to challenge for his light heavyweight title in Saturday’s UFC 267 headliner. However, he has no intention of surrendering his belt once they step in the octagon.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

UFC

