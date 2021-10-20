CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Man shot during attempted robbery outside Beverly Hills restaurant

By City News Staff
 7 days ago

Detectives were continuing Wednesday to investigate the shooting of a man during an attempted robbery outside a Beverly Hills restaurant.

The shooting was reported about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Canon Drive, near Rodeo Drive, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

The victim, who was shot in a leg, was taken to a hospital via ambulance and was in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Authorities said that while the shooting was believed to be an attempted robbery, nothing was actually taken from the victim.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a light-colored four-door vehicle that went south on Canon Drive. Police were searching for a silver four-door Infiniti sedan with tinted windows that went south on Canon Drive.

Witnesses told reporters the victim was at the restaurant but went outside — possibly to retrieve something from his Lamborghini SUV — and that’s when the attempted robbery and shooting occurred.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call the Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-285-2125. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.

ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

