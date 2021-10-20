Man shot during attempted robbery outside Beverly Hills restaurant

Detectives were continuing Wednesday to investigate the shooting of a man during an attempted robbery outside a Beverly Hills restaurant.

The shooting was reported about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Canon Drive, near Rodeo Drive, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

The victim, who was shot in a leg, was taken to a hospital via ambulance and was in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Authorities said that while the shooting was believed to be an attempted robbery, nothing was actually taken from the victim.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a light-colored four-door vehicle that went south on Canon Drive. Police were searching for a silver four-door Infiniti sedan with tinted windows that went south on Canon Drive.

Witnesses told reporters the victim was at the restaurant but went outside — possibly to retrieve something from his Lamborghini SUV — and that’s when the attempted robbery and shooting occurred.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call the Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-285-2125. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.