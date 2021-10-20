WBTV Accuses Ruby Rose of 'Revisionist History,' Says Batwoman Star Was Fired After 'Multiple Complaints of Workplace Behavior'

Warner Bros. TV has responded to Ruby Rose’s latest allegations about the experiences that led to her break-up with Batwoman .

“Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio,” the statement from WBTV reads, “the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for Season 2 of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned.”

Rose’s Wednesday-morning Instagram outpouring claimed, among many other things, that she did not “quit” the series but was forced into leaving. “I followed orders, and if I wanted to stay I was going to have to sign my rights away,” she claimed. “Any threats, any bullying tactics or blackmail will not make me stand down.”

Rose’s series of Instagram Stories (detailed here) opened by calling out Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries, executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, and former WBTV chairman Peter Roth by name. She alleged that Roth had guilted her into returning to work following major surgery after just 10 days (Rose had undergone surgery to fix two herniated discs that she has said “were close to severing my spinal cord”); alluded to numerous instances that would seem point to unsafe filming practices during Batwoman Season 1; and claimed that Dries privately agreed that the superhero series’ original star had sustained her aforementioned injuries on set “yet later denied it entirely and said it happened during yoga.”

WBTV’s statement above did not address Season 1 set safety, which is one of the specific topics TVLine reached out for comment about. (At the time that PA Amanda Smith was left paralyzed in a March 2020 on-set accident — one of the incidents cited by Rose on Wednesday — the studio issued a statement saying, “We are working closely with WorkSafeBC to provide any and all requested information. We continue to work to protect the health and safety of all our crews, casts and employees.”)