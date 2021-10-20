CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chargers Are Reportedly Signing Notable Wide Receiver

By Matt Hladik
The Spun
The Spun
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Los Angeles Chargers are reportedly the latest team to sign one of the veteran players released by the Houston Texans this week. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Los Angeles will be signing wide receiver/return man Andre Roberts. Roberts was let go by Houston on Tuesday. The 33-year-old...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

