The beauty of party dressing is that it can take on any form you please. If you categorize yourself as a wallflower who shies away from the spotlight, try a strategically minimalist look for your next event. On the flip side, if you’re naturally a social butterfly who cherishes a head-turning, all-eyes-on-you fashion moment, well, an after-hours occasion is your time to shine. You can participate in the Roaring Twenties’ resurgence with a modern-day flapper outfit fit with fringe and shimmer. Or, you can embody a gothic and sultry spirit with a look like Lizzo’s leather pants and top set. A co-ord is a frequent go-to for celebrities on a night out and Lizzo’s all-leather take gave her synchronized set a maximalist vampire vibe.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 HOURS AGO