CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Around the NFL: Week 6

thestylus.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek six of the NFL season had lots to offer for fans across the league. There were three games that needed overtime to crown a winner, some blowouts and a thrilling Monday Night finale to cap off an exciting week of football. Let’s take an in-depth look at each...

thestylus.org

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Ben Roethlisberger’s last game as Steelers’ starter could be Sunday vs. Broncos

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Stick a fork in him; Ben Roethlisberger is done. Such is the cold-eyed, callous assessment of once-adoring Steelers Nation. Certainly, it is, if you judge by the damning reaction on Twitter in wake of the Steelers’ season-crushing 27-17 loss in Green Bay. This time it wasn’t on the Steelers young and unproven offensive line. The Steelers’ struggles were clearly the result of their 39-year-old, future Hall of Fame quarterback’s rapidly fading skills. Big Ben is but a slight shadow of his former self. He can’t move in Matt Canada’s offense requiring mobility. Worse, he’s missing wide-open receivers down the football. The result, splash plays have been reduced to a trickle. No wonder Mike Tomlin was caught on TV camera’s making moon eyes at the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers from the sidelines. He’s looking for a quarterback, any quarterback, that can be paired with Pittsburgh’s plethora of talented receivers, its promising rookie running back, and a defense that, when it hits its stride and shrugs off a string of nagging injuries, should be as stinging and sack-happy as ever. No wonder the sad yet anxious eyes of Steelers Nation are on Big Ben, waiting, wondering when he’ll be shown a seat on the sideline. Conventional wisdom held that the final curtain on Ben’s career would fall during the Steelers’ bye week later this month. Now, Steelers fans and analysts alike are insisting Ben be shown the door to the showers should he falter against the mediocre Broncos Sunday at Heinze Field. Are we seeing Big Ben’s last game as a starter? Even Mike Tomlin, a Ben believer, conceded Roethlisberger, once so capable of shrugging off pass rushers and eluding pressure, is simply can’t move the way he once did. That’s a huge concession, considering Canada’s offense is predicated on movement. Then again, nothing about this still-young Steelers’ season makes any sense. Sitting Big Ben would be the one thing that makes sense. Endings are hard. Just ask Stephen King. A Hollywood ending for Ben and these Steelers was always fantasy. This isn’t Tinseltown. It’s Pittsburgh. It’s the NFL. No one beats Father Time. Except, of course, Tom Brady. Here now are the valid, inescapable reasons for Ben taking a seat on the bench – plus an impassioned Pittsburgh counterargument to stick with Roethlisberger – all in this ‘pains-me-to-say-it’ edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my PennLive column first thing Thursday. It will be packed with plenty of memes depicting Pittsburgh’s shocking displeasure and displeasure with its aging, struggling Steelers’ quarterback.
NFL
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Colts Announce They’ve Signed A Former 1st-Round CB

The Indianapolis Colts have added a pair of veteran defensive backs to their practice squad, including a former first-round cornerback. Indy announced moments ago that they have signed cornerback Darqueze Dennard and safety Josh Jones to the taxi squad. Dennard, a first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2014, worked out for the team this week.
NFL
Popculture

New York Jets Trade for Super Bowl Champion Quarterback

The New York Jets have added a new quarterback to the roster. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have traded for Joe Flacco who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange for Flacco, the Jets sent the Eagles a 2020 six-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
The Associated Press

John Harbaugh not sorry; Urban Meyer can’t apologize enough

DENVER (AP) — Victory formation is for losers. The Baltimore Ravens wanted the rushing record. So, John Harbaugh isn’t one bit sorry for not having Lamar Jackson take a knee to close out their rout at Denver. Harbaugh explained enthusiastically and unapologetically after Baltimore’s 23-7 victory Sunday that it was...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Buccaneers#Giants#American Football#Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28#Jalen Hurts#Eagles#Miami Dolphins#Crimson Tide#Los Angeles Chargers#Afc#Devonta
ClutchPoints

Packers lose crucial piece ahead of Aaron Rodgers showdown vs. Cardinals

The Green Bay Packers will have a short turnaround between their Week 7 win over the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field and their upcoming matchup against the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals squad in Glendale on Thursday. Moreover, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will be without one of the key persons on their coaching staff when they fly to Arizona, with Mike Garofolo of the NFL Network reporting that Green Bay defensive coordinator Joe Barry is out due to COVID-19.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Spun

Ravens Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Offensive Lineman

The Baltimore Ravens have a bye this weekend but that didn’t stop them from adding to their offensive line depth on Wednesday. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Ravens are set to sign offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi to their practice squad. The expectation is that the seven-year vet will be promoted to the active roster soon.
NFL
24/7 Wall St.

After Week 7, Every NFL Team’s Chance to Win the Super Bowl

In Week 7 of the NFL season, many of the league’s top teams flex their muscles against struggling opponents. The Arizona Cardinals remained undefeated, coasting to a 31-5 victory over the Houston Texans. The defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers smothered the Chicago Bears 38-3, and the Green Bay Packers pulled away from the Washington Football […]
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy