Data Now Confirms What You Already Suspected: Having A Parent With A J.D. Gives You A Leg Up In Your Legal Career

Think your decision to own your own business is all yours? Maybe not. New research finds that your parents had a lot more to do with your career choice than you thought. While previous researchers have determined that your career inclination may be inherited genetically and others say the driving force is our upbringing and the nurturing we get from our parents, a new child-development theory bridges those two models. The research indicates that the way a child turns out can be determined in large part by the day-to-day decisions made by the parents who guide that child's growth.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 9 DAYS AGO