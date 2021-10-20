CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Data Now Confirms What You Already Suspected: Having A Parent With A J.D. Gives You A Leg Up In Your Legal Career

By Kathryn Rubino
abovethelaw.com
 7 days ago

Ed. Note: Welcome to our daily feature Trivia Question of the Day!. According to new data from the National Association for...

abovethelaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
abovethelaw.com

The Stark Employment Difference For Black And White Law School Graduates

Ed. Note: Welcome to our daily feature Trivia Question of the Day!. According to new data from the National Association for Law Placement, what percentage of Black graduates of the law school class of 2020 were employed in bar passage-required jobs?. Hint: Compare that with the percentage of White/Caucasian graduates...
SOCIETY
Shore News Network

Role Reversal, How Do You Parent Your Parent?

Because Americans are living on the average 30 years longer than a half a century ago, many adult children are finding themselves in unknown and confusing situations taking care of their parents. Dr. Peter N. Fish, a board certified internist and geriatrician, and Jim Mahlmann, an internet marketing specialist, have formed Reverse Parenting LLC to help educate adult children in all facets of parental caretaking when their parents are no longer able to take care of themselves physical, mentally, and/or financially.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Former Stanford Admissions Officer: ‘Well-Rounded Is Not Enough'—Here's How to Really Stand Out

This year's high school seniors have spent a significant portion of their high school careers learning during a pandemic. During this time, students were forced to take classes online, some schools chose not to assign letter grades, extracurricular activities were curtailed and many colleges elected standardized test-optional admissions policies. All...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law School#J D
NJ.com

School nurse: Parents, if you get the call to pick up your kid, please remain calm, be patient | Opinion

We come to you with a wealth of experience and knowledge. We have worked in hospitals for long periods of time. We found a perfect home in school nursing. We went back to school for two years and became formally trained as a New Jersey certified school nurse. The hours were perfect for a nurse who paid the price of a first career filled with 12-hour shifts, weekends and holidays.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
businessnewsdaily.com

How Your Parents Helped Make You an Entrepreneur

Think your decision to own your own business is all yours? Maybe not. New research finds that your parents had a lot more to do with your career choice than you thought. While previous researchers have determined that your career inclination may be inherited genetically and others say the driving force is our upbringing and the nurturing we get from our parents, a new child-development theory bridges those two models. The research indicates that the way a child turns out can be determined in large part by the day-to-day decisions made by the parents who guide that child's growth.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Inc.com

What Your Employees Wish You Knew About Having Better Meetings

If you are like most business owners, you start the day by reviewing your calendar and seeing how many meetings you have for the day. Often, there are quite a few each day, many of which are marked as urgent. This can be a total productivity killer-- not to mention a mood killer as well.
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

Finding And Using Your Voice As In-House Counsel

“With great power comes great responsibility.” — Voltaire, or, more recently, Peter Parker’s Uncle Ben in “Spider-Man.”. I should probably preface this post with an “unpopular opinion” alert because I am most likely in the minority on this one, but in my humble opinion, in-house counsel should find and use their voice for good.
SOCIAL MEDIA
abovethelaw.com

Don’t Let Rumors Guide Your Lateral Job Search

As you surely know by now, the lateral market has been exceptionally hot in 2021. From record signing bonuses to flexible work arrangements, law firms are offering unprecedented carrots in the battle for associate talent. It’s undoubtedly a great year to make a lateral move. But one side effect of...
JOBS
abovethelaw.com

Texting, Emailing, And Talking: Which Is Best When Communicating With Clients?

Today, we have a wide variety of ways to communicate with others without actually meeting them in person. The common methods of communications are talking over the phone, emails, and text messages. Recently, video calls and group messaging have also gained in popularity. Once in a while, I see a discussion on whether there is a proper and efficient way to communicate with clients using these formats.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
abovethelaw.com

How To Have Effective Meetings

Parley Pro, a next-generation contract management company that has pioneered online negotiation technology. Olga embraces legal innovation and had dedicated her career to improving and shaping the future of law. She is convinced that the legal profession will emerge even stronger, more resilient, and more inclusive than before by embracing technology. Olga is also an award-winning general counsel, operations professional, startup advisor, public speaker, adjunct professor, and entrepreneur. She founded the Women Serve on Boards movement that advocates for women to participate on corporate boards of Fortune 500 companies. She authored Get on Board: Earning Your Ticket to a Corporate Board Seat and Fundamentals of Smart Contract Security. You can follow Olga on Twitter @olgavmack.
ECONOMY
abovethelaw.com

The Importance Of Child Care

This is the latest installment in a series of posts on motherhood in the legal profession, in partnership with our friends at MothersEsquire. Welcome Elizabeth D. Reeths to our pages. Click here if you’d like to donate to MothersEsquire. The daycare center my daughter attended closed on March 18,...
KIDS
securityintelligence.com

Your Liberal Arts Degree Gives You the Skills for a Cybersecurity Career

Many people don’t realize a liberal arts degree opens the doors for a wide range of careers. That includes careers in cybersecurity. And with the skills gap and the number of available jobs, there is clearly a demand out there. Someone has to step up to fill those jobs. So, why not someone with a strong background in the so-called soft skills?
EDUCATION
abovethelaw.com

Informed Advice: A Law Firm Strategy To Maximize Value For Clients

About 10 years ago, three siblings in my extended family decided to have their oldest brother, Joe, added to the brokerage account of their aging, widowed mother. It seemed like the most pragmatic solution to help manage their mother’s finances, so they agreed to have Joe added. A couple of years later, their new financial advisor told them, “You know that having your brother Joe on the brokerage account means that all the money will go to him when your mother passes.” That single sentence was the sum of the advice.
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy