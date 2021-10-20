CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

What are Albuquerque’s mayoral candidates spending their money on?

By Curtis Segarra
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t6hcb_0cXKGame00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With less than two weeks to the 2021 mayoral election, candidates are competing — and spending — to attract voters. So far, more than $1 million in campaign funds have been contributed to the four running candidates, campaign finance records show.

Election Resources

The latest reports show Manuel Gonzales III has the most cash on hand, with $244,219 ready to spend after a large influx of contributions in September. Tim Keller is close behind with $148,271 he can spend. Eddy Aragon only has $10,040 on hand after recently spending over $30,000. Patrick Ben Sais only has $35.00 as of October 15.

Keller is the only running candidate who has received public funding. This means he’s entitled to spend a total of $661,309.25 provided by the City of Albuquerque. He can’t spend more than that, according to the city charter, nor can Keller collect private donations to use on his campaign.

Gonzales applied for public funds, but was denied the money back in July. The city clerk found evidence of fraud in Gonzales’ roll of qualifying contributions — the list of donation that a candidate must receive to be qualified for the hundreds of thousands of public dollars.

Story Continues Below

Gonzales has the largest sum of private funding, but Keller has access to more than $600,000 in public funding. Data from CABQ .

Gonzales, Aragon, and Sais’ funds come from private donations. Privately financed candidates have no limit to the total amount of funds they can raise and spend. But there is a limit on how much any individual or business can donate to a privately financed candidate. This year, that limit is $6250.40 — equivalent to 5% of the Mayor’s base salary.

Gonzales has the highest average contribution rate, finance records show. Most of his funds come from individual donors. That’s nearly $360,000. A good portion of his funds come from self-reported businesses and business owners, retired locals, and law enforcement employees. Self-identified teachers and automotive industry workers also contributed notable sums, the data shows.

All the candidates are spending the largest portion of their funds on advertising, the data shows. This last summer, Gonzales was spending more on advertising than any other candidate. But in September, Keller started putting money towards things like a website, a vehicle for the state fair parade, and a nearly $36,000 film shoot. So far, he’s spent more on getting his name out there than the other three candidates combined.

Story Continues Below

Keller has out spent all the other mayoral candidates when it comes to advertising. Data from CABQ .

“You need a lot of campaign cash on hand down the final stretch, mainly to continue to push your messaging, your name recognition. And a lot of that, obviously, is TV ads,” explains KRQE Political Analyst Gabe Sanchez. “So the more money you have for that, obviously the better you feel your chances are going to be.”

But spending more money doesn’t guarantee a win. Heather Ferguson, the executive director of Common Cause NM, a nonpartisan nonprofit focused on government access and accountability, points out that in past elections, the win didn’t always go to the candidate with the largest purse. In 2001, for example, Richard Homans spent $593,349 in his run for Albuquerque mayor, which was more than any other candidate, according to an analysis done by Common Cause NM . Still, Homans lost to Martin Chávez.

“I don’t think that more money spent by a campaign automatically equals more votes,” Ferguson says. “As they say, ‘yard signs don’t vote.'”

This election cycle, the candidates are also spending a relatively large portion of their money on consulting. Keller has spent over $130,000 on consultations and similar professional services, the finance reports show. Gonzales has spent more than $24,000 on consulting. Aragon has spent over $16,000 on consultation.

Most of the candidates’ spending has gone to in-state businesses. But some funds do flow out of the state. While Keller has spent over $147,000 in New Mexico, he’s also spent $260,858 for advertising services provided by a Washington D.C.-based firm. Gonzales has spent more than $213,900 locally, but has also spent over $13,000 in California, for consultation services. Aragon has spent over $95,700 in New Mexico, but also spent a little over $2,600 on Florida-based consultation. Consultation and campaign management are a key to success, Political Analyst Sanchez says.

“Part of the advantage of when you’re a strong candidate, [is] you tend to have a better pick of campaign managers,” Sanchez explains. “That’s one of the reasons why early money — having campaign money early — is generally highly correlated with winning. Because that allows you to lock up the best professional expertise.”

Story Continues Below

Keller had the most early money, but Gonzales caught up by May. Keller, of course, received his public funding by July, putting him ahead. Data from CABQ .

While a lot of money has flowed into the mayor’s race, even more money has gone to measure finance committees this year. So far, more than $1.8 million have been contributed. Some of the 14 different committees, such as Build Back ‘Burque, which has nearly $240,000 in contributions, are backing mayoral candidates. Others are intended to drive votes for ballot measures or bonds, such as the committee with the most funding: New Mexico United for All. The committee urging voters to support a new stadium has earned more than $800,000.

After the election on November 2, if the candidates haven’t spent all their money, they can apply the remaining funds towards a runoff, if the voters can’t choose a candidate by majority. In that case, Keller can use up to $226,734.60 for a runoff, while the other candidates can use whatever they’ve raised.

Once a candidate is chosen, Keller has to return any remaining funds to the city. The other candidates have a choice of what they do with any excess funds. They can return funds to the people that made the contributions, put the funds in the city’s General Fund, or give the funds to a charity.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

City begins filling key positions for Gateway Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is making key hires for its new around-the-clock homeless shelter. Albuquerque officials are looking to house up to 100 individuals and 25 families at the old Lovelace Hospital on Gibson. Cristy Hernandez will be at the helm overseeing the Gateway Center as the administrator. They’ve also hired Cristina Parajon as […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Students file fossil fuel complaints aimed at UNM Endowment

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A group of students from the University of New Mexico claims the UNM Endowment is illegally investing in fossil fuels. The group leaders for Environmental Action and Foresight filed a complaint with the state attorney general. They are asking for the office to investigate whether the endowment is violating state law. The […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

UNM Dept. of Neurosurgery seeking reinstatement of program

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Doctors at the University of New Mexico are fighting to reinstate a neurosurgery program. The program was discontinued in 2019 after a shortage of operating rooms and a lack of faculty. However, the program now reports ten resident neurosurgeons, double the number in the previous program and new partnerships are providing help […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
Albuquerque, NM
Elections
KRQE News 13

NMDOT says US 550 project should be done by Thanksgiving

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – If you live in Bernalillo or have driven on U.S. 550 you know the headache it is with never-ending construction. It’s been in the works since 2017 and people living in the area want to know when the project will be finished.  Leaders with the New Mexico Department of Transportation say […]
BERNALILLO, NM
KRQE News 13

Final application round open for local business grants

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is still trying to give millions of dollars of COVID relief grant money to local businesses. The New Mexico Finance Authority is opening the final round of applications for the Business Recovery Grant program totaling $200 million. Small business owners and nonprofits can use the money for rent or lease […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Homeless camp becomes scary problem for local spa owners

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A trip to the spa is supposed to be peaceful and serene but the owners of one Albuquerque business say that’s not the case lately. Homeless individuals have set up an encampment nearby and have caused many problems and the owners saying they’re scared to go to work. “It’s on every corner, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

River of Lights to return for the first time since 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The River of Lights is returning for the first time in two years. Last year, the River of Lights was canceled because of the pandemic. Instead, the city held evening garden hours with a few of the lights set up. This year, all of your favorite lights will return like the big […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#Campaign Money#Local Election#Cabq
KRQE News 13

Former municipal judge candidate charged with embezzlement

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A former municipal judge candidate has been charged with embezzlement after he stole more than $40,000 from one New Mexico law enforcement agency. A plea deal kept him from getting serious prison time and the group he stole from is okay with that. Timothy Davidson was once a member of the New […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Tom Udall next US ambassador to New Zealand, Samoa

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Former New Mexico Senator Tom Udall has a new job as the U.S. ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa. The Senate confirmed his appointment on Tuesday along with three other appointees. Udall served two terms in the Senate and five terms in the House of Representatives and was also a ranking member […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Illegal roadside car lot in NW Albuquerque finally cleaned up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A major cleanup happened at a pop-up used car lot in northwest Albuquerque. For years, neighbors near Coors and I-40 say used cars have constantly lined the dirt lot drawing unwanted traffic, vandalism and illegal activity. KRQE Investigates reported last week the illegal car sales were taking place on state land owned […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Raising Cane’s Albuquerque location slated for 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The restaurant Raising Cane’s is coming to Albuquerque’s Northeast Heights. New Mexico has just one Raising Cane’s location in Las Cruces. According to a building permit on the city’s website, the new restaurant will be built on Wyoming near Menaul where Furr’s currently stands. Raising Cane’s is known for chicken strips, crinkle-cut […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KRQE News 13

Public gets sneak peek of new International District library

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city offered a sneak peek of a nearly finished new library, with a nod to the property’s nightclub roots. “Here we put in wood floors to kind of remind people of Caravan East,” said Shelle Sanchez, Arts and Culture Director for the City of Albuquerque. “That was here before, and this […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Grim milestone: Over 5,000 deaths in New Mexico from virus

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has reached the grim milestone of having more than 5,000 deaths from COVID-19, officials said Monday. Most of those hospitalized with the virus were unvaccinated. Ninety-three percent of the 1,039 people who died in New Mexico from the virus from February to Oct. 11 weren’t vaccinated. In all, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

2K+
Followers
670
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy