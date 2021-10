Meek Mill’s Expensive Pain struggles to keep its best moments afloat as painfully generic lyrics and beats drag the rest of the album down. Atlanta battle rapper Meek Mill has returned after a three-year hiatus with his fifth album Expensive Pain, released on Oct. 1. His last few years have been filled with legal issues and prison time. During that time he also joined up with Jay-Z to fight for criminal justice reform. But, Expensive Pain only touches on this part of Mill’s history briefly, never really dwelling on it. In fact, the only song that focuses on Mill’s prison time for more than an instance is “Blue Notes 2.” Instead of laying bare the vulnerabilities that come with spending time in prison and advocating for criminal justice reform, Mill produced some of the most generic lyricism on Expensive Pain.

