CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Katie Thurston Steps WAY Out Of Her Comfort Zone

TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston has BIG news. She’s stepping out of her comfort zone, and fans are invited. Get all the details. Katie Thurston is ready for a change. Earlier this week, she debuted a new look on her Instagram. Her style didn’t change much. She kept the controversial side part,...

www.tvshowsace.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes Split Less Than 3 Months After Engagement Aired

It’s over. Following their whirlwind romance on season 17 of The Bachelorette, Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes have called it quits. “It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways. We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently,” Thurston, 30, captioned an Instagram post on Monday, October 25. “We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision.”
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Katie Thurston Perfectly Shut Down Rumors She And Blake Moynes Broke Up

As all Bachelorette fans know, the show doesn’t exactly end after the final rose. Katie Thurston’s rocky, bumpy journey to love may have culminated in an emotional proposal, but her 1 million Instagram followers are still eager to see how her relationship with winner Blake Moynes unfolds off-screen. Now, amid online speculation about their relationship status, Thurston has an important message: She and Moynes are as strong as ever, thank you very much.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
Us Weekly

Katie Thurston Admitted She and Fiance Blake Moynes Were ‘Winging’ Their Relationship Days Before Split

Hinting at trouble? Days before her split from Blake Moynes, Katie Thurston admitted that long-distance romance came with some complications. “I’m, like, totally winging my life right now,” the former Bachelorette, 30, told Us Weekly while backstage at Whitney Cummings’ Touch Me Tour on Friday, October 22. “I literally leave tomorrow in San Diego at, like, six in the morning.”
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Katie Thurston & Blake Moynes Split

Months after their engagement aired, “The Bachelorette” couple Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes have called it quits!. On Monday, Katie broke the news on their split. She wrote on Instagram, “It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways. We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whitney Cummings
TVShowsAce

Katie Thurston Defends Controversial Dating Advice

Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston defends her controversial dating advice after fans called her out. What did she say that has fans riled? Keep reading, and we’ll explain. Plus, when is she reuniting with fiance Blake Moynes?. Katie Thurston makes comedy club debut. The television personality and TikTok sensation expanded her...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Katie Thurston Gets In Twitter Tiff Over Busybody Fans

Katie Thurston is tired of busybody fans questioning her relationship with Blake Moynes. The former Bachelorette got in a tiff on Twitter over a simple question. What happened?. Katie Thurston ‘lonely’ without fiance. Shortly after Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes got engaged, they went their separate ways. No, not like...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Step Out#Instagram Stories#The Bachelor Nation#City National Grove
Us Weekly

Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston Wore Her Engagement Ring at Stand-Up Gig Days Before Announcing Split From Blake Moynes

Days before announcing her split from Blake Moynes, Katie Thurston was spotted wearing her Neil Lane-designed 3-carat engagement ring. During her appearance at Whitney Cummings’ Touch Me Tour on Friday, October 22, the oval-shaped diamond was in full display as Thurston, 30, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about making a long-distance relationship work.
CELEBRITIES
Newsday

'Bachelorette' Katie Thurston breaks up with fiance Blake Moynes

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes, who became engaged on the season 17 finale of "The Bachelorette" earlier this year, have broken up. Thurston, 30, and Moynes, 31, each posted an identical message Monday on their respective Instagram accounts: "It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways. We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently. We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision."
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

What happened between Katie Thurston and John Hersey?

John Hersey became a fan favorite during Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, and fans are questioning what’s really going on between the pair…. The Bachelorette is an American reality television show where one woman gets the chance to date numerous men. After a few weeks, she then chooses which...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Are Bachelor in Paradise's Joe & Serena Already Living Together? They Say…

Watch: "Bachelor in Paradise": Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Talk Engagement. Finding a "Grocery Store" big enough for the two of them!. Fan favorite Bachelor in Paradise couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt officially got engaged during the season seven finale, and now the happy couple are ready to spill on wedding plans, Bachelor Nation double dates and of course, all the details on moving in together.
RELATIONSHIPS
TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

Enid, OK
67K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

 https://www.tvshowsace.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy