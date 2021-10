SEATTLE - Detectives are investigating after a series of shootings took place in the Seattle area Saturday and early Sunday morning. Officers from the Seattle Police Department's Gun Violence Reduction Unit that were on patrol around 1:20 a.m. Saturday heard shots fired near Occidental Avenue South and South Yesler Way. Officers quickly learned that this was a continuation of a fight that had occurred earlier at a Pioneer Square club. Officers found two women who were involved in the shooting. The women said that a man they had been in a disturbance with pulled out a gun and fired at them. Both women pulled out their own firearms and returned fire. Both women have concealed carry permits and are legally allowed to have firearms. Officers seized the firearms pending further investigation. Officers were unable to locate the man who was last seen fleeing the area on foot. Officers released both women from the scene, apparently uninjured, pending additional investigation.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO