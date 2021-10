Defense attorneys for Albert D. Byrd IV successfully argued that they were “ambushed” during Byrd’s November 2018 murder trial. A woman who was an alleged eyewitness to the August 2018 altercation in which Byrd was accused of fatally stabbing Jermaine Donlow Jr. offered few details to Youngstown police officers when they first interviewed her. But she gave a more detailed account during her trial testimony, offering details that defense attorneys said prosecutors did not share with them beforehand, breaking with criminal trial procedure.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO