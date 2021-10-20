Potato Broccoli Cheese Soup Recipe: Amazingly Delicious Creamy Slow-cooker Broccoli Potato Cheese Soup Recipe

Hooray for the autumnal equinox! And since it just happens to be that time of year again when butternut squash is available in "abundance," as recipe developer Susan Olayinka points out, well then "why not turn it into a soup?" Not surprisingly, that is our thinking exactly — although we'll confess, we like to cook with this deliciously sweet yet savory "winter" root vegetable whenever we can find some in the produce section. (And when we can't, we still manage to find it in the frozen aisle.) That being said, this particular recipe for savory butternut squash soup is especially nice to make and enjoy in the colder months, because it's infused with the warmth and depth of paprika, and according to Olayinka, who blogs about food and cooking at The Flexible Fridge, if you're a fan of the more nuanced flavor of smoked paprika, that works really well, too.

