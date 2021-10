An audacious attempt by the Co-operative Bank to take over TSB has not led anywhere, it confirmed on Monday.The bank said it had sent a letter to TSB’s owner, Banco de Sabadell, expressing interest in buying its high street rival.The approach would have valued TSB at more than £1 billion, according to Sky News which reported it over the weekend.On Monday, the Co-operative Bank said its letter had not led to any discussions with the Spanish banking giant.“The bank confirms that such letter was sent but that no discussions in relation to a potential transaction are currently taking place...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO