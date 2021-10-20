CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

YCSD Parent YOU kickoff event to feature Coach Carter

By Mahoning Matters staff
Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown City School District is kicking off the second year of its parent engagement program, YCSD Parent YOU. The...

www.mahoningmatters.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mahoning Matters

Ursuline schedules events for prospective parents

YOUNGSTOWN — Ursuline High School is holding Prospective Parents nights Thursday and Nov. 2. The events will begin at 6 p.m. in the Deibel Morley Arts Center. The event is for parents of sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders. Information will be presented about Ursuline's academic, spiritual and extra-curricular offerings. To register,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Mahoning Matters

Roller derby team sues Cleveland Guardians to stop name use

CLEVELAND (AP) — A roller derby team that has called itself the Cleveland Guardians since 2013 sued the city's Major League Baseball team in federal court in Cleveland on Wednesday alleging that the switch from Indians to Guardians infringes on its trademark. "A Major League club cannot simply take a...
Mahoning Matters

Selaks receive Ursuline Distinguished Alumni Awards

YOUNGSTOWN — August (Class of '67) and Maria Kregar Selak (’68) were honored with Ursuline High School's Distinguished Alumni Awards when the Feast of Saint Ursula Liturgy was celebrated Oct. 20. The awards have been presented for 35 years to graduates of Ursuline High School who have distinguished themselves by...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Mahoning Matters

Your Morning Matters: Think you know your Ohio history?

Good morning and welcome to your Morning Matters. It’s Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, and in cultural debates over statue removals from Civil War memorials to Christopher Columbus, so often you hear the cries of "It's part of our history!" But how much do we really know about our history?. Our...
Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters

Youngstown, OH
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

 http://mahoningmatters.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy