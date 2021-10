Stop trying to take notes as quickly as you think and instead use the Scripter productivity voice assistant. This wearable gadget actually turns what you say into structured notes in an instant. With this helpful device, you’ll no longer lose track of your brilliant ideas and important memos. Easily press the button on Scripter to start or stop recording using the highly sensitive mic, which captures speech no matter where you are. It safely stores your notes so that you can access and edit them whenever you want via your connected device. Using patent-pending technology, this wearable voice recorder has incredible processing power. It even offers spell check and grammar editing. Tiny and wireless, it provides easy-to-use, screen-free voice recording anywhere, anytime.

