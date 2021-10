A regional health insurer is banking on the growing number of seniors with highly-complex needs to fuel its geographic expansion. MVP Health Care, which counts 700,000 individuals as members, has partnered with Belong Health to launch a joint venture that creates the first Special Needs Plan available in upstate New York and Vermont, which starts at the beginning of 2022. The company said 135,000 individuals in its existing geographic footprint are currently eligible for the Medicare Advantage plan for high-risk individuals.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 5 DAYS AGO