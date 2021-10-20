Jaycees set Downtown Spooktacular for Oct. 25

Hillsville’s Safe Halloween returns October 31 with a goal of offering a treat for participants during a time when COVID-19 certainly has delivered enough tricks. Spokesperson Teresa Catron said the annual family-oriented event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature trick or treating, hay rides, a costume contest, games, food and “fun for all ages.”
Take a walk around downtown Glen Ellyn to find your favorite scarecrow during the second annual "Scarecrow Row," opening Saturday, Oct. 16. This free, family-friendly and socially distant event continues through Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 31. While choosing your favorite scarecrow, check out the local storefronts with their Halloween decorated...
Scary times are in store for Orangeburg this weekend as the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association hosts its inaugural Downtown Spooktacular Boo Bash!. The Boo Bash is scheduled for this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “The Downtown Spooktacular Boo Bash event is a great way to get out and...
The Greeley Downtown Development Authority will host its annual Trick-or-Treat Street 4-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 in downtown Greeley. The 8th and 9th street plazas will be closed to motor traffic, and there will be plenty of treats available around the city’s core two-block area. Dozens of stores will give...
Boo Fest returns to the square in downtown Franklin this year on Saturday, Oct. 23 with various fall-themed events from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. “If the numbers are correct it’s the seventh (Boo Fest), it would be eighth technically if we could have had it last year,” Franklin-Simpson Renaissance Director Kim Roberts said. “But with COVID-19 going on last year we couldn’t have it.”
The annual Downtown Graham Pumpkin Bash will take place on the Friday before Halloween. All ages are invited to come out dressed up in costumes on Oct. 29, from 6-9 p.m., for an evening of games, rides and fun. This free event is scheduled to take place in downtown Graham around the courthouse square. The location is tentative pending road paving in the downtown area; it may be moved to Bill Cooke Park.
Downtown Guerneville Trick-or-Treat returns this Halloween, 4 - 8 p.m. on October 31. Local businesses are festively decorating for the occasion, including Guerneville 5 & 10, where you can get free photos taken. Please be safe, wear a mask, and keep six feet apart!. Would you like to set up...
GENEVA — Superheroes, princesses, ghosts, ghouls and a “skeleton” horse are expected to give attendees a howling good time on Oct. 30 at the Geneva Ghoulfest. The annual event will include a hot dog dinner, axe throwing, photo opportunities with a real skeleton horse, bounce houses, a parade and a costume contest. All events are free.
The local downtown business association has organized its annual Wine Walk from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in downtown Columbus. Organizers are encouraging residents to support local shops and enjoy wine and snacks at a variety of locations. People can sign up for a $50 gift card drawing when they get 10 card punches from participating downtown merchants Thursday through 5 p.m. Saturday. Cards can be dropped at any participating location.
The Britt Harvest Hoedown will begin on Oct. 28 this year. Participating downtown businesses, including stores and restaurants, will be open later for the event. The event allows visitors and members of the local community who work during the day with an opportunity to patronize the downtown stores during the expanded hours. Many participating businesses decorate and hold in-store specials for patrons during the expanded evening hours.
The New Braunfels Downtown Spooktacular returns this year, offering safe Trick-or-Treating for kids and a virtual Costume Contest for all ages!. This year’s event will be held on Thursday, October 28th, 2021, from 5pm to 6:30pm on the streets of downtown New Braunfels. More than a dozen downtown businesses, as well as the New Braunfels Police Department and the New Braunfels Fire Department, are participating in this year’s event, offering safe spots for kids to Trick-or-Treat.
The first-ever “Halloween Hullabaloo!” in downtown Wilmington is Saturday, October 30. It starts with Family Fun at the Murphy Theatre with movie matinees: “Toy Story of Terror” at noon and 2 p.m., and “Casper’s Halloween Special” at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. — and admission is free, plus there will be a costume contest. Concessions will also be available at the Murphy.
The Great Painted Pumpkin Festival, an annual fundraiser benefiting nonprofits in Acadiana hosted by Latter & Blum, will take place at Parc Souci in Downtown Lafayette at 3:00 pm on Saturday, October 30.
An Oktoberfest carnival in downtown Kosciusko has been set for Thursday, Oct. 28. The event will be held from 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm in the Renasant Bank parking lot. There will be games, food, candy, music, and inflatables. For more information, contact any member of the Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary.
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Downtown Kingsport’s Wine & Whiskey Festival will return on Oct. 16 to give festival-goers a chance to treat their palates to local and regional spirits. From 4-7 p.m. at the farmers market, wine and whiskey connoisseurs can enjoy tastings paired with food from downtown’s venues, a release from the Downtown Kingsport […]
Are you haunted by litter? Then this cleanup event is for you. Keep Suffolk Beautiful is hosting a scary zombie litter cleanup from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Zombies will meet at the Morgan Memorial Library, 443 W. Washington St., to sign in and pickup litter grabbers and bags. The cleanup will start at the library and then head towards Main Street and then loop back to the library.
The 29th annual Downtown Fall Festival and Chili Cook-off returns to downtown Russellville on Oct. 30. Since 1991, the annual Fall Festival and Chili Cook-off has been a local tradition to enjoy food, fun, and fellowship. The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But now, with rising vaccination rates and healthcare experts approving outdoor activities this autumn, Main Street Russellville and Russellville Downtown are once again hosting the festival.
WESTFIELD — After PumpkinFest this weekend, the city’s annual celebration of literature, music and art will have the spotlight all to itself on Oct. 23. ArtWorks of Westfield will host ArtoberFest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, featuring local and regional artists with booths along Elm Street in the downtown area.
CADILLAC — Organizers hope to make up for the COVID-related cancellation of Halloween Downtown last year by beefing up this year’s event. The Downtown Cadillac Association and Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce are hosting the event, which invites trick-or-treaters to downtown Cadillac on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Businesses and other organizations...
