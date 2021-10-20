Jaycees set Downtown Spooktacular for Oct. 25

The annual Downtown Graham Pumpkin Bash will take place on the Friday before Halloween. All ages are invited to come out dressed up in costumes on Oct. 29, from 6-9 p.m., for an evening of games, rides and fun. This free event is scheduled to take place in downtown Graham around the courthouse square. The location is tentative pending road paving in the downtown area; it may be moved to Bill Cooke Park.

GRAHAM, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO