Jaycees set Downtown Spooktacular for Oct. 25

By Jordan Crook
Newsbug.info
 7 days ago

The Hoopeston Jaycees will present the Downtown Spooktacular in downtown...

www.newsbug.info

thecarrollnews.com

Safe Halloween set for Oct. 31

Hillsville’s Safe Halloween returns October 31 with a goal of offering a treat for participants during a time when COVID-19 certainly has delivered enough tricks. Spokesperson Teresa Catron said the annual family-oriented event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature trick or treating, hay rides, a costume contest, games, food and “fun for all ages.”
HILLSVILLE, VA
Daily Herald

Scarecrow Rows returns to downtown Glen Ellyn starting Oct. 16

Take a walk around downtown Glen Ellyn to find your favorite scarecrow during the second annual "Scarecrow Row," opening Saturday, Oct. 16. This free, family-friendly and socially distant event continues through Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 31. While choosing your favorite scarecrow, check out the local storefronts with their Halloween decorated...
GLEN ELLYN, IL
The Tribune

Downtown Greeley Trick-or-Treat Street set for Oct. 29

The Greeley Downtown Development Authority will host its annual Trick-or-Treat Street 4-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 in downtown Greeley. The 8th and 9th street plazas will be closed to motor traffic, and there will be plenty of treats available around the city’s core two-block area. Dozens of stores will give...
GREELEY, CO
Franklin Favorite

Boo Fest returns to downtown Franklin on Oct. 23

Boo Fest returns to the square in downtown Franklin this year on Saturday, Oct. 23 with various fall-themed events from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. “If the numbers are correct it’s the seventh (Boo Fest), it would be eighth technically if we could have had it last year,” Franklin-Simpson Renaissance Director Kim Roberts said. “But with COVID-19 going on last year we couldn’t have it.”
FRANKLIN, KY
Times-News

Downtown Graham Pumpkin Bash Halloween festival set for Oct. 29

The annual Downtown Graham Pumpkin Bash will take place on the Friday before Halloween. All ages are invited to come out dressed up in costumes on Oct. 29, from 6-9 p.m., for an evening of games, rides and fun. This free event is scheduled to take place in downtown Graham around the courthouse square. The location is tentative pending road paving in the downtown area; it may be moved to Bill Cooke Park.
GRAHAM, NC
sonomacountygazette.com

Trick or treating in downtown Guerneville Oct 31

Downtown Guerneville Trick-or-Treat returns this Halloween, 4 - 8 p.m. on October 31. Local businesses are festively decorating for the occasion, including Guerneville 5 & 10, where you can get free photos taken. Please be safe, wear a mask, and keep six feet apart!. Would you like to set up...
GUERNEVILLE, CA
Ashtabula Star Beacon

Ghoulfest returns to downtown Geneva Oct. 30

GENEVA — Superheroes, princesses, ghosts, ghouls and a “skeleton” horse are expected to give attendees a howling good time on Oct. 30 at the Geneva Ghoulfest. The annual event will include a hot dog dinner, axe throwing, photo opportunities with a real skeleton horse, bounce houses, a parade and a costume contest. All events are free.
GENEVA, OH
Republic

Downtown Wine Walk set for Thursday

The local downtown business association has organized its annual Wine Walk from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in downtown Columbus. Organizers are encouraging residents to support local shops and enjoy wine and snacks at a variety of locations. People can sign up for a $50 gift card drawing when they get 10 card punches from participating downtown merchants Thursday through 5 p.m. Saturday. Cards can be dropped at any participating location.
COLUMBUS, IN
Globe Gazette

Britt Harvest Hoedown is Oct. 28 with extended hours for downtown businesses

The Britt Harvest Hoedown will begin on Oct. 28 this year. Participating downtown businesses, including stores and restaurants, will be open later for the event. The event allows visitors and members of the local community who work during the day with an opportunity to patronize the downtown stores during the expanded hours. Many participating businesses decorate and hold in-store specials for patrons during the expanded evening hours.
FOOD & DRINKS
nbtexas.org

New Braunfels Downtown Spooktacular Returns with Trick-or-Treating and Virtual Costume Contest

The New Braunfels Downtown Spooktacular returns this year, offering safe Trick-or-Treating for kids and a virtual Costume Contest for all ages!. This year’s event will be held on Thursday, October 28th, 2021, from 5pm to 6:30pm on the streets of downtown New Braunfels. More than a dozen downtown businesses, as well as the New Braunfels Police Department and the New Braunfels Fire Department, are participating in this year’s event, offering safe spots for kids to Trick-or-Treat.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Newsbug.info

Pine Village PTO has Boo Bash

The Pine Village PTO recently conducted the annual Boo Bash. A large crowd gathered for the hall trick or treating, chicken noodle drive through dinner, costume contest and haunted house.
PINE VILLAGE, IN
wnewsj.com

‘Halloween Hullabaloo!’ downtown set for this Saturday, Oct. 30

The first-ever “Halloween Hullabaloo!” in downtown Wilmington is Saturday, October 30. It starts with Family Fun at the Murphy Theatre with movie matinees: “Toy Story of Terror” at noon and 2 p.m., and “Casper’s Halloween Special” at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. — and admission is free, plus there will be a costume contest. Concessions will also be available at the Murphy.
WILMINGTON, OH
breezynews.com

Oktoberfest set for Oct. 28

An Oktoberfest carnival in downtown Kosciusko has been set for Thursday, Oct. 28. The event will be held from 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm in the Renasant Bank parking lot. There will be games, food, candy, music, and inflatables. For more information, contact any member of the Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary.
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WJHL

Wine & Whiskey Festival returning to downtown Kingsport Oct. 16

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Downtown Kingsport’s Wine & Whiskey Festival will return on Oct. 16 to give festival-goers a chance to treat their palates to local and regional spirits. From 4-7 p.m. at the farmers market, wine and whiskey connoisseurs can enjoy tastings paired with food from downtown’s venues, a release from the Downtown Kingsport […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Suffolk News-Herald

Zombies set to clean up downtown

Are you haunted by litter? Then this cleanup event is for you. Keep Suffolk Beautiful is hosting a scary zombie litter cleanup from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 30. Zombies will meet at the Morgan Memorial Library, 443 W. Washington St., to sign in and pickup litter grabbers and bags. The cleanup will start at the library and then head towards Main Street and then loop back to the library.
FACEBOOK
Courier News

Downtown Fall Festival, Chili Cook-off returns Oct. 30

The 29th annual Downtown Fall Festival and Chili Cook-off returns to downtown Russellville on Oct. 30. Since 1991, the annual Fall Festival and Chili Cook-off has been a local tradition to enjoy food, fun, and fellowship. The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But now, with rising vaccination rates and healthcare experts approving outdoor activities this autumn, Main Street Russellville and Russellville Downtown are once again hosting the festival.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
thewestfieldnews.com

Arts walk will take over downtown Oct. 23

WESTFIELD — After PumpkinFest this weekend, the city’s annual celebration of literature, music and art will have the spotlight all to itself on Oct. 23. ArtWorks of Westfield will host ArtoberFest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, featuring local and regional artists with booths along Elm Street in the downtown area.
WESTFIELD, MA
Cadillac News

Downtown trick-or-treating returning to Cadillac Oct. 27; movie in the park afterward

CADILLAC — Organizers hope to make up for the COVID-related cancellation of Halloween Downtown last year by beefing up this year’s event. The Downtown Cadillac Association and Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce are hosting the event, which invites trick-or-treaters to downtown Cadillac on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Businesses and other organizations...
CADILLAC, MI

