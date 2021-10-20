CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily Blunt joins the cast of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer about the theoretical physicist who was one of the founders of the atom bomb

By Ashleigh Gray For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Emily Blunt has joined the cast of the upcoming biopic Oppenheimer, it was announced on Wednesday.

Deadline reported that Universal is releasing the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who was one of the founders of the atom bomb.

The 38-year-old English actress will star opposite Cillian Murphy, 45, in the new film from director Christopher Nolan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K2hLw_0cXKCeAi00
New undertaking: On Wednesday it was announced that Emily Blunt has joined the cast of the upcoming biopic Oppenheimer; seen in July

The role will see the London-born beauty as Oppenheimer's (Murphy) wife Katherine Oppenheimer.

The film will be an adaptation of the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, a Pulitzer Prize winner by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. It was published in 2005.

In addition to directing, Nolan is set to write the script and his wife Emma Thomas will produce with Atlas Entertainment's Charles Roven.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CdPBc_0cXKCeAi00
New relationship: This will be the actress' first time teaming up with with Nolan, who has directed critically acclaimed films such as The Dark Knight, Tenet, and Inception 

Universal has described the project as an 'epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.'

The feature will be released theatrically July 21, 2023.

This will be the actress' first time teaming up with with Nolan, who has directed critically acclaimed films such as The Dark Knight, Tenet, and Inception.

Blunt has recently been seen in A Quiet Place Part II and Jungle Cruise, alongside Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TRxaF_0cXKCeAi00
Her costar: The 38-year-old English actress will star opposite Cillian Murphy, 45, in the new film from director Christopher Nolan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wgTFZ_0cXKCeAi00
Filmography: Blunt has recently been seen in A Quiet Place Part II and Jungle Cruise, alongside Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

As for her personal life, Emily celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary with husband John Krasinski, 41, in July.

The couple shares daughters Hazel Krasinski, seven, and Violet Krasinski, five.

When speaking to The Mirror about how her husband feels about her kissing big-screen counterparts the mother-of-two said, 'He’s immune to it at this point. That was part of the deal when we got married!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yEDLl_0cXKCeAi00
Steady: As for her personal life, Emily celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary with husband John Krasinski, 41, in July

