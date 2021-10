Nathan Eovaldi was never supposed to be the Red Sox postseason ace. With all the starting pitchers the Red Sox already had when he was acquired via trade from the Tampa Bay Rays at the 2018 deadline, Eovaldi was the afterthought, a fill-in, the cherry on top of an already-robust sundae. They had David Price, to whom they had given the most lucrative contract in pitching history to that point, 2016 Cy Young-winner Rick Porcello, Chris Sale, for whom they’d depleted the farm, and the kid with potential, Eduardo Rodriguez.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO