Planning Commission denied the Parks and Recreation Department request for a change of use of a 6,673-square-foot area around Zilker Cafe to sell beer and wine. The applicant was requesting a Parks and Recreation Services Special Use to sell alcoholic beverages at the renovated Zilker Cafe near Barton Springs Pool. Staff with the Development Services Department recommend approval of the conditional use permit. However, the Parks and Recreation board voted 8-1 to recommend the Planning Commission, City Council and any other board considering the item deny the request. Board Member Nina Rinaldi voted against the motion to deny the request. Planning Commission voted 8-2 against the request with commissioner Awais Azhar abstaining.

