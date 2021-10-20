CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Season opener showed that the Nets need time to develop chemistry

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com
Newsday
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 76ers were famous for describing the beginning stages of their rebuilding project a few years ago as "The Process," in capital letters. As fate would have it, the 76ers are Game No. 2 on the Nets’ schedule on Friday in Philadelphia as they continue their own "Process" of trying to...

www.newsday.com

Comments / 0

Related
shepherdexpress.com

Milwaukee-born Nets Fan Seeks Revenge in Season Opener

When the new pro basketball season opens Oct. 19, all eyes will be on Milwaukee, where the NBA’s acknowledged best—the champion Bucks and the star-studded Brooklyn Nets—will stage a national television rematch of last season’s tight, seven-game playoffs in which the locals eked out a win. Yes, Bucks fans, your...
NBA
Sporting News

What channel is Nets vs. Bucks on tonight? Time, TV schedule for 2021 NBA Opening Night game

The 2021-22 NBA season starts off in style as the defending champions take on one of the biggest threats to their throne. 2021 NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks begin their title defense on Opening Night when they host Kevin Durant and the Nets. The teams take the floor to meet one another exactly four months after an epic Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals in which Antetokounmpo and Durant each put on virtuoso performances to lead their teams, with the Bucks just edging the Nets in overtime.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
Jevon Carter
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Paul Millsap
Person
Kevin Durant
FanSided

5 things we learned from Bucks season-opening victory over Nets

With NBA basketball back, the Milwaukee Bucks held a ring ceremony and opened up their title defense against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. Both teams are expected to be in the Eastern Conference Finals when it’s all said and done, but the Bucks flexed first with a 127-104 victory on Tuesday night. Here are five things we learned (or think we learned) from the first game of the season.
NBA
NBA

Preview: Brooklyn Nets Visit Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers to Open 2021-22 NBA Season

The Brooklyn Nets are again front-and-center at the start of the NBA season, tipping off the 2021-22 campaign with the first game of the league year when they visit the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. It’s part of a loaded opening week among the Eastern Conference elite, with the Nets visiting the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.
NBA
netsrepublic.com

Brooklyn Nets: Takeaways from Nets Season-Opening Loss

Well, the regular season is finally here after a rather brief offseason. And what a way for the Brooklyn Nets to begin their 2021-22 campaign than against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. After the ring ceremony the game tipped off, and from the jump, it was clear Milwaukee just had...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#76ers#Bucks
WFAN Sports Radio

Kevin Durant breaks down Nets' season-opening loss to Bucks

The last time the Nets were in game action before Tuesday’s season opener, they were trying to survive game seven against the Bucks without Kyrie Irving and with a hobbled James Harden. After losing that elimination game in the second round of the playoffs, Brooklyn met that same Milwaukee team,...
NBA
MassLive.com

Nets vs. Bucks NBA season opener 2021: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch

It’s the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets Tuesday night in the 2021 NBA season opener. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday are expected to lead the way once again for the reigning NBA champs as they get ready to celebrate their title by opening up the new NBA year at home. Meanwhile, the focus remains on the Nets and their situation. James Harden and Kevin Durant are set to make an impact once again for Brooklyn. However, the team is currently without Kyrie Irving, who remains unvaccinated and is not with the team.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Best bets for the NBA's opening night with the Bucks hosting the Nets and the Dodgers need a win in the NLCS

Greetings my fellow gamblers, it's Chris Bengel with you once again on another glorious Tuesday. Has everybody recovered from the insanity of Monday Night Football?. The Tennessee Titans made a lot of bettors very unhappy with their defensive stand in the final seconds against the Buffalo Bills. Like many others, I was on the Bills side and assumed that they would be able to get into the end zone for the win after converting on 4th-and-1. Hindsight is obviously 20/20, but the Bills made the right call going for the win. When a team has a bigger, mobile quarterback like Josh Allen, getting a yard is normally going to be an easy task. However, Jeffrey Simmons simply blew the play up and you have to just tip your cap on a fine defensive play.
NBA
netsdaily.com

Nets open season with loss to Bucks on ring night in Milwaukee, 127-104

It was shades of the Nets play in Milwaukee last season. Just when it seemed like Brooklyn was getting close, the Bucks had all the answers. Brooklyn fell to Milwaukee, 127-104, Tuesday night to open the regular season. Before the game, the Bucks were presented their 2020-21 NBA championship rings and unveiled their championship banner.
NBA
numberfire.com

Bucks' Bobby Portis (hamstring) ruled out for season opener against Nets

Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (hamstring) will not be available for Tuesday's season opener against the Brooklyn Nets. Portis is dealing with a hamstring injury and will not be available for Tuesday's season opener against the Nets. Semi Ojeleye has also been ruled out. Portis' next chance to play will come against the Miami Heat on Thursday.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

NBA Tier List: Bucks, Nets, Lakers lead the pack to open season

The 2021-22 NBA season officially kicks off Tuesday night and with it comes hope anew for all 30 teams in the league that this just might be their respective years. Of course, the reality of the situation is that there can only be one champion at the end of the eight-month marathon. While just about every team believes they have a chance at the start of a new season, we all know that isn’t actually true.
NBA
sportstalkline.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo NBA Season Opener | Nets vs Bucks | 32 PT 14 REB 2 BLK 1 STL

Welcome to the 75th NBA Season opener between the Nets and reining Champions the Bucks. Giannis is the story tonight boy was he killing it or what! Before we continue please like, comment, and subscribe!. Giannis started in style. The first game of the season and he was everywhere. Giannis’...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy