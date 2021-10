Financial advisors who are looking for an edge can consider several unique approaches for these unprecedented markets. In the recent webcast, Why Sector and Factor Rotation May Solve Today’s Market Puzzle, Matthew Bartolini, head of SPDR® Americas research at State Street Global Advisors, noted the benefits of sector-specific exchange traded funds that have helped investors gain exposure to specific market segments and target rising trends. Sector funds have had inflows for a record 13 consecutive months, culminating in over $90 billion of inflows during this time period. About 62% of sector funds have had inflows during the record 13 months, higher than the long-term monthly median of 56%.

MARKETS ・ 7 HOURS AGO