It was a sad week last week. Arnie Reisman, one of the Poet Laureates of Martha’s Vineyard, board member and performer at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse, writer, joke maker, fighter for social justice, honorary uncle to many and all-around funny guy died suddenly last Monday. His service was on Friday and while there were lots of funny stories told, there was also profound sadness at his loss. People spoke of his sense of humor and curiosity, but also his kindness and the way he took care of people. His widow, Paula Lyons, said at one point, “I’m going to starve now — he did the cooking!” Nina Harris, whose father, John Harris, went to college with Arnie, spoke of how Arnie and Paula swooped in and took care of her when her father died. The bright spot to the day was to see the wonderful collection of friends that he had created coming together to celebrate him. You will be missed, Arnie!

AQUINNAH, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO