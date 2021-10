The former Broward Sheriff's Office deputy at the scene of the deadly 2018 school shooting in Parkland spoke out Wednesday to defend his actions on that day. "We were doing the best, every deputy on that scene was doing the best that we could at that moment, in the chaotic moments at the beginning with those shots being fired," Scot Peterson told reporters. "There is no way in hell that I would sit there and allow those kids to die with me being next to another building and sitting there, no way, and anybody who knows me would tell you, that's not Deputy Peterson."

