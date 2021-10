Director of SITE says Qasiyun Brigades claims responsibility for Damascus attack

Civil defense members put out a bus fire at the site of a roadside bomb attack in central Damascus, Syria, in this handout released by SANA October 20, 2021. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The director of SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors militant groups online, said on Wednesday that a militant group called Qasiyun Brigades claimed responsibility for today's attack on an army bus in Damascus that left 14 people killed, Rita Katz wrote on Twitter.

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein and Omar Fahmy, Editing by Chris Reese

