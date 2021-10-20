CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins’ sellout streak ends after 14 years

By WPXI.com News Staff
 7 days ago
PITTSBURGH — For the first time in 14 years, the Pittsburgh Penguins did not sell out the arena for a regular season game.

Penguins CEO David Morehouse told our partners at the Tribune that he believes it’s related to the pandemic.

“I could do research and come up with a couple of different cross tabs, but the pandemic is what happened to all of us. Baseball, attendance is down 30%. We still haven’t come out of it,” Morehouse said. “It’s pretty easy to say it’s pandemic-related. It’s a shame, but it’s two years of our lives, two seasons. It’s going to take a little while for people to recover from it physically, emotionally, mentally, economically. There’s a lot of different levels that it’s going to take before people come back 100% from a two-year pandemic.”

