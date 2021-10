Are you stressed out and feel like you could use some relaxation?. Willoway Spa and Wellness Center in downtown Petoskey is a great place to melt all that stress away!. Offering a great variety of therapies to help you destress in a healthy way. Their unique himalayan salt room is quite the experience. Upon walking in, there are himalayan salt crystals all over the floor where you can walk on with your bare feet. You also learn that there are many benefits to it including relief from allergies, asthma, ear and sinus infections, stress and more! Sound therapy is also available during a session, where your thoughts can drift away from your mind for a little bit.

PETOSKEY, MI ・ 23 MINUTES AGO