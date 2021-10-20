CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

Lebanon County couple charged with abusing five children enter pleas

By Avery Van Etten
 7 days ago

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Stephanie and Robert Duncan of Annville, who are accused of abusing their five adopted children , have entered pleas in their case. According to Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf, Robert entered a guilty plea last week. On Wednesday morning, Stephanie entered an open plea to the child abuse charges.

The children ranged from 6 to 15 years old as of this past February. The Duncans were accused of denying the children basic nourishment and subjecting them to brutal and graphic punishments.

Robert was sentenced last week to 6-30 years after pleading guilty, Hess Graf said. Stephanie’s open plea essentially puts her “at the mercy of the court,” Hess Graf added.

The district attorney noted that Stephanie appears to have been responsible for most of the abuse the children sustained. Hess Graf said that the children’s testimony indicated that Robert’s main fault was his inaction and lack of attempts to stop the abuse.

Hess Graf said her office will ask the judge to sentence Stephanie to “decades in prison” when she is formally sentenced in December.

dennym240 m
6d ago

6 to 30 years. why is 6 even an option. should be at least the minimum amount of time it takes for the youngest to reach the age of 18. they need to be put away until each child is an adult. I live in annville and am starting to believe there is a cult here. the amount child abuse in this small town is insane poor max amongst others. very sad.

