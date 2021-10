Do you want to spend less time at the airport? This mobile app allows you to wait in a shorter line -- and it's completely free to use. After traveling internationally, the customs process to officially enter back into the United States can be lengthy. That's especially true if several other international flights are arriving at the same time as yours. While Global Entry is an excellent paid service included with many travel credit cards, there is a nice free option that can help you shorten your wait time. The Mobile Passport Control app is free to use and is available for Android and iOS devices. Find out more about this app so you can save time at the airport without spending extra money.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO