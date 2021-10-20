The Utah Jazz scholarship program is back this season

The Milwaukee Bucks tend to struggle whenever they face the Utah Jazz on the road, a trend that continued in last night’s preseason action. The Bucks rolled out their projected starting five for the 2021-22 season to begin the game for the second consecutive matchup, and the Jazz followed suit with a similar approach. Both teams would dig deep into their bench as the contest went on, but ultimately, Utah managed to stage a comeback in the closing minutes to secure the 124-120 victory on their home floor. The Bucks let this one slip away without question, as they have now dropped to 1-3 this preseason. With all that being said, let us look at the three biggest takeaways from last night’s matchup.

