CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Utah Jazz scholarship program is back this season

By Ryan McDonald
Deseret News
Deseret News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the more emotional — and viral — moments of the Utah Jazz’s 2020-21 season occurred off the floor as players presented a group of students with full-ride scholarships as part of a new initiative created by team owners Ryan and Ashley Smith. On Wednesday morning ahead of...

www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

3 reasons the Utah Jazz won’t win the 2022 NBA championship

With their disappointing playoff runs over the past few seasons, the Utah Jazz are hoping to come back with a vengeance with three key additions in Rudy Gay, Eric Paschall and Hassan Whiteside to shore up their depth. Along with that, Jazz fans are hoping for second round draftee and NCAA champion Jared Butler to help Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, and Jordan Clarkson with the backcourt responsibilities.
NBA
FanSided

Should the Utah Jazz take a chance on Jabari Parker?

Steer clear of Jabari Parker chatter popping up again among Utah Jazz fans. With a little more than 48 hours to go before Wednesday’s 7 p.m. MT season and home opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Utah Jazz roster still has one open spot. That said, to maintain options, the front office in Salt Lake City will probably keep that final spot open early in the season.
NBA
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 takeaways from preseason loss to Utah Jazz

The Milwaukee Bucks tend to struggle whenever they face the Utah Jazz on the road, a trend that continued in last night’s preseason action. The Bucks rolled out their projected starting five for the 2021-22 season to begin the game for the second consecutive matchup, and the Jazz followed suit with a similar approach. Both teams would dig deep into their bench as the contest went on, but ultimately, Utah managed to stage a comeback in the closing minutes to secure the 124-120 victory on their home floor. The Bucks let this one slip away without question, as they have now dropped to 1-3 this preseason. With all that being said, let us look at the three biggest takeaways from last night’s matchup.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
FanSided

Projection model forecasts another top seed for Utah Jazz

FiveThirtyEight’s recent NBA projection sees the Utah Jazz reclaiming the top of the Western Conference in the regular season. Last season, the Utah Jazz finished with the best record in the Western Conference at 52-20. Recently, FiveThirtyEight released a projection model that anticipates a similar outcome for the Jazzmen in the 2021-22 season.
NBA
Salt Lake Tribune

‘How ‘Bout This Jazz’ podcast: Utah Jazz finally look like themselves in home preseason action

After falling 0-2 in the preseason, it was all home cooking for Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz in their first game at Vivint Arena since June. In the latest episode of the Tribune’s “How ‘Bout This Jazz” podcast, host/moderator Xoel Cardenas and Jazz beat reporters Andy Larsen and Eric Walden give you their takeaways from the Jazz’s 127-96 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night in Salt Lake City.
NBA
FanSided

Utah Jazz: 3 superstars the team would love to acquire someday

We’ll begin this article by acknowledging the obvious: the Utah Jazz aren’t really in the market for a superstar. As an already-contending, veteran-heavy outfit, the Jazz are cap-strapped, short on prospects and draft capital, and already satisfied with the star players they do roster. Still, just because the squad is...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#The Utah Jazz#Byu#Suu#The University Of Utah#Uvu#Weber State#Western Conference
ClutchPoints

Utah Jazz: 4 bold predictions for the 2021-22 NBA season

The Utah Jazz went through the 2020-2021 regular season with ease as they would rain three-pointers on majority of the teams and topple them by double digits. Expectations were high for the Quin Snyder-led squad because their core had been together for numerous years already. Their Western Conference counterparts had COVID-related illnesses or injuries surrounding their team all throughout the season. Unfortunately, the Jazz ended the season on a disappointing note by losing to the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Semifinals.
NBA
Deseret News

Malik Fitts earns two-way deal with the Utah Jazz

With the 2021-22 NBA season just days away, the Utah Jazz are making their final roster decisions, including signing forward Malik Fitts to a two-way deal. Fitts joined the Jazz at the start of training camp, but at the time there weren’t any two-way spots available. Trent Forrest signed on for a second two-way contract with the Jazz during Summer League, and then on Sept. 22, the Jazz signed Justin James to the final two-way roster spot.
NBA
FanSided

How do the Utah Jazz compare to the Dallas Mavericks?

Fans of the Utah Jazz may look to the Dallas Mavericks and wish they rostered (with all due respect to Donovan Mitchell) a player as transcendent as Luka Doncic. On the flip side, Mavs fans likely cover virtually every other facet of the Jazz as a team. The term “heliocentric offense” wasn’t invented to describe the Mavericks under Doncic, but frankly, it might as well have been. He led the entire NBA in usage last season at 36%. With such a deep reserve of quality veterans populating the Utah Jazz roster, it’s difficult to imagine that Head Coach Quin Snyder will afford any single Jazzman such a generous slice of the team’s offensive pie.
NBA
FanSided

How do the Utah Jazz compare to the Phoenix Suns?

Last season, Utah Jazz fans could be forgiven if they watched the NBA Finals with a single thought recurring in their minds: that could have been us. It really could have been. The Phoenix Suns were not expected to participate in the league’s biggest dance heading into the 2020-21 season. They got there with a combination of luck, grit, and good old fashioned high-quality basketball. Although dropping the Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks, to say that the Suns surpassed expectations would be an understatement.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Utah Jazz face first real challenge of the season tomorrow

The Utah Jazz are off to a fantastic start to the 2021-22 NBA season, with consecutive victories over the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Sacramento Kings. The former matchup didn’t exactly test the Jazzman, as they orchestrated a 107-86 blowout over the tanking Thunder. The bout with the Kings proved a little more difficult, but but the Jazzmen still walked away with a comfortable 110-101 victory.
NBA
FanSided

What separates the Utah Jazz from most opponents

The Utah Jazz’s 2-0 start has highlighted their most noticeable advantages. Continuity and communication typically go hand in hand on the basketball floor. That’s the case nowadays for the Utah Jazz. They returned their top seven scorers from last season, and all seven were on the 2019-20 team as well. Plus, they added a few new guys who now appear to be buying into eighth-year head coach Quin Snyder’s talkative approach to winning.
NBA
chatsports.com

Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Game Thread and Live Updates

The Utah Jazz are going up against the Oklahoma City Thunder in their opening night matchup. It’s a Thunder team that likely wants to lose most of their games this season and the Jazz looking to win all of them. In the return of Derrick Favors the Jazz will be hoping to get out ahead quickly in this one so they can rest their starters as much as possible.
NBA
saltcityhoops.com

The Sportsbook’s Preview of the 2021-22 Utah Jazz

I have a lot of thoughts about the Utah Jazz right now. It’s a little hard to organize them in my head, and when I’m confused about where the scene should be set for the upcoming season, I find myself poking at the sportsbooks to gauge their temperature on all things Jazz.
NBA
kslnewsradio.com

Block party to usher in Utah Jazz season Wednesday night

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz open the 2021-22 season Wednesday evening with a contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Vivint Arena at 7 p.m. But the excitement isn’t going to be just limited to inside the arena. The Jazz will host a block party, presented by Udo Wednesday, beginning at 5 p.m. The party will be held near the northeast entrance (the Jazz-note entrance). And it will run up until tipoff at 7 p.m.
NBA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Utah Jazz to play the Sacramento Kings on the road

Utah Jazz (1-0, first in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (1-0, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento Kings square off against the Utah Jazz. Sacramento finished 18-24 in Western Conference play and 16-20 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Kings allowed opponents to score 117.6...
NBA
FanSided

B/R snubs Utah Jazz in staff NBA Finals predictions

The Utah Jazz will enter the 2021-22 NBA season with championship aspirations, but apparently the staff at Bleacher Report are not generally high on their chances. They released their official season staff predictions today, and the Jazz did not fare well in the Larry O’Brien portion of their forecasts. Utah...
NBA
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
21K+
Followers
22K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Utah's oldest news source.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy