Both Manchester City and Manchester United seem to be interested in the Spanish Forward, Dani Olmo according to MEN. The 23-year-old has been in sensational form off late in the Bundesliga, after having a breath-taking EURO 2020.He was on a consistent run and almost helped his National side a place in the Finals, only to be denied by Italy in the semi-finals, who later went on to become the Champions of Europe.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO