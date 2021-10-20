CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Oops, this Trump-appointed judge actually is not retiring

By Mike Scarcella
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EAdsz_0cXK2r9C00

(Reuters) - For a few moments on Wednesday, court observers were abuzz over the apparent and unusual retirement of a Trump-era appointee to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims after less than a year on the bench.

Stephen Schwartz, however, is not retiring.

That declaration comes from his Washington, D.C.-based chambers and from the administrative office of the U.S. courts, which said its website that posts future judicial vacancies mistakenly showed Schwartz would leave the bench on Nov. 1.

A spokesman for the administrative office told Reuters that Schwartz "recently sent a notification" saying he was electing a certain retirement plan effective on Nov. 1.

"The notification was mistakenly entered as a notification of retirement. It is not. The future vacancy list on (UScourts.gov) is being corrected," the administrative office said. "We apologize for this mistake."

The judiciary's future vacancies site, updated daily, often is the first notice to the public about a new court vacancy. Later on Wednesday morning, the website did not show Schwartz's retirement.

Schwartz, who has served on the bench since December 2020, did not return messages seeking comment, but a representative from his chambers told Reuters that Schwartz is not stepping down.

Born in 1983, Schwartz formerly was a partner at the conservative-leaning litigation boutique firm now called Schaerr Jaffe. One of his former colleagues at the firm, Kyle Duncan, was confirmed in 2018 to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Schwartz was an associate at Kirkland & Ellis from 2009 to 2015.

As a private practitioner, Schwartz was on a team that defended Louisiana abortion restrictions in 2016 and he defended a Virginia school board policy that said students must use bathrooms based on their biological sex.

"Like many judicial nominees, I have represented a wide variety of clients in cases involving a wide variety of issues," Schwartz said in a written response in 2017 to questions from judiciary committee members.

"While some of them have been associated with political controversy, I have also been involved in a large amount of general commercial litigation with little, if any, political salience."

The Federal Claims court, which has 16 judicial seats, hears a range of money-damages lawsuits against the U.S. government. Judges' dockets are filled with disputes over government contracts, eminent domain matters and federal workplace compensation matters.

Trump appointed 10 judges to the court. President Joe Biden has nominated two judges so far to the Federal Claims court. Federal Claims judges are appointed to 15-year terms.

Comments / 108

Katy Jane Murray
5d ago

All I see is hate. biden hates how people supported trump and still do.Instead if 10 months of undoing all trump's work. biden should have taken on other problems. Instead of open borders The wall should have been finished. But they instead are focused on Trump and trying to destroy him, blame him. When you undid all those laws trump put into play It became your problem ,your fault.

Reply(12)
6
bruins meat
7d ago

Trump lives in your head it’s hilarious you can’t find anything else to write about

Reply(1)
26
American and proud
7d ago

Glad he’s staying. They did just about anything to keep that old lady Ginsburg alive!

Reply
20
Related
MSNBC

Why the Trump Organization is reportedly facing a new criminal inquiry

Donald Trump was already facing a criminal inquiry, multiple civil suits, and criminal charges against his private business when things took a turn for the worse yesterday. The New York Times reported that the district attorney's office in suburban Westchester County, N.Y., recently subpoenaed records from his local golf course, Trump National Golf Club Westchester, and the town of Ossining, which sets property taxes on the course. Though it wasn't initially clear what the dispute was about, the article added that the district court appeared to be interested in whether the Trump Organization "misled local officials about the property's value to reduce its taxes."
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
IBTimes

Senator Tom Cotton Slammed After Demanding Attorney General Merrick Garland ‘Resign In Disgrace’

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton is facing backlash on social media after demanding Attorney General Merrick Garland to resign during a Judiciary Committee hearing. On Wednesday, Garland, at times, got into heated exchanges with Republicans during the hearing over a memo encouraging the Justice Department to monitor threats of violence made against school boards.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Lawsuits#Government Contracts#Kirkland Ellis
Reuters

Biden nominates four new top federal prosecutors

(Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated four new U.S. attorneys, selecting a Greenberg Traurig partner for the role in New Jersey and the first Asian American and Black lawyers to lead prosecutions in two districts in Pennsylvania and Illinois. Biden has in total nominated 29 people to run...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Rolling Stone

‘A Danger to Our Democracy’: AOC, Others React to Bombshell Report That GOP Members Met With Jan. 6 Planners

Rolling Stone‘s bombshell report that multiple Republican members of Congress met with organizers of the Stop the Steal event preceding the Capitol insurrection has elicited outrage across the nation — and through the halls of Congress. Lawmakers have responded to the story published Sunday night in droves, with some Democratic representatives going so far as to push for the expulsion of any members of Congress who were involved in planning the attack on the Capitol that occurred after the rally. “They tried to overthrow the government, they had a plan, they executed it, and they broke many laws along the way,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

The Biden administration’s self-inflicted school board disaster

The Biden administration has suffered yet another self-inflicted disaster, as the National School Boards Association (NSBA) board of directors has repudiated and apologized for the letter it sent to President Biden accusing American parents of engaging in “domestic terrorism” and asking him to deploy the FBI and “its National Security Branch” to investigate them using the Patriot Act.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Reuters

209K+
Followers
229K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy