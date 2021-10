Holland America Line has announced that the godmother for its new upcoming vessel Rotterdam will be Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet of the Netherlands. Holland America’s connection to The House of Orange (the current reigning house of the Netherlands) goes back nearly a century to Prince Hendrik launching Statendam III in 1929. Since then, members of the Dutch Royal Family have launched 11 more Holland America ships throughout the years, including Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet who named Prinsendam in 1972, Nieuw Amsterdam III in 1983, Rotterdam VI in 1997, and Oosterdam in 2003.

INDUSTRY ・ 12 DAYS AGO