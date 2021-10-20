CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Lots (BIG), DailyPay Collaborate to Aid Hiring Program

Zacks.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the holiday season is round the corner, retailers are on their toes to offer the best to their customers and make the most of the festive period. Retail bellwethers are hiring additional staff, paying extra wages, rolling out latest forms of delivery and payment modes as well as bringing exciting...

www.zacks.com

progressivegrocer.com

Big Lots Offers Employees Access to Pay on Demand

Big Lots is ramping up its hiring campaign by teaming with financial services company DailyPay to offer the national discount retailer's 35,000 store and distribution center associates instant access to earned income. With a goal of onboarding 15,000 employees in preparation for a busy holiday season, Big Lots is hoping...
Benzinga

Big Lots Teams With DailyPay To Ramp Up Hiring Campaign

Big Lots Inc (NYSE: BIG) has partnered with DailyPay, a financial services company, to offer its 35,000 store and distribution center associates instant access to earned income. DailyPay is a technology platform that enables employees to access or save their pay as they earn without waiting for a traditional payday.
westernmassnews.com

Big Y hosting on the spot hiring event at 19 locations

(WGGB/WSHM) -- Big Y will hold an on the spot hiring event at more than a dozen locations across Massachusetts and Connecticut Tuesday. The supermarket chain says it is simplifying its application process in order to get more people back to work. Hiring locations will hold interviews and hiring managers...
Forbes

Many Customer Experience Programs Are 'Big Hat And No Cattle'

CEO at Alchemer. I have a passion for creating customer-centric cultures, which began as a founding member of Accenture’s CRM Practice. Businesses succeed or fail based on their ability to engage and respond to their customers. Knowing what they want to buy, where to buy and how to support them is to understand the customer experience (CX). With strong CX engagement, companies are better able to find, get and keep the customers they want most.
federalnewsnetwork.com

5.9% COLA and 2.7% pay raise: What’s not to like?

With a 5.9% cost of living adjustment (COLA) set for Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS) retirees, and a 2.7% pay raise on track for January, many working feds and retirees have got to be breathing a sigh of relief. This is a real take-it-to-the-bank silver lining during a time of worldwide pandemic when so much has changed. It will make trips to the store and gas station less painful.
MotorBiscuit

Auto Disruption: First the Pandemic, Then Chips, Now This

Well, not all of the news can be good news. Just as we are seeing daylight with the microchip shortages and both cases and deaths from COVID-19 are slowing down, we have a new problem. And it is not only affecting the auto sector. It is affecting almost everything from food to deliveries and manufacturing. Parts and services are the next one-two punch.
Zacks.com

4 Healthcare Stocks to Top Q3 Estimates Amid Coronavirus Woes

The healthcare sector is one of the largest and the most complex in U.S. economy. Healthcare spending reflects a significant portion of the nation's GDP. The same has been increasing at a higher rate ever since the pandemic. The overall sector is poised well for growth on the back of its aging population and demand for products and services induced by the pandemic. In the to-be-reported quarter, the sector is expected to have seen an upside.
Zacks.com

Bear of the Day: DMC Global (BOOM)

DMC Global (. DMC Global Inc. provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The company sells its products through direct sales personnel, program managers, and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Dynamic Materials Corporation and changed its name to DMC Global Inc. in November 2016.
techstartups.com

This startup wants to scan the eyes of every person on Earth in exchange for a free cryptocurrency; 100,000 people already signed up

The world is never short of great and impactful ideas. However, once in a while technology startups come up with strange ideas that sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. One of those outlandish ideas is a metallic orb developed by Worldcoin, a startup that scans people’s eyes in exchange for free cryptocurrency.
Zacks.com

Digital Realty (DLR) Beats Q3 FFO Estimates, Revises '21 View

DLR - Free Report) delivered third-quarter 2021 core funds from operations (FFO) per share of $1.65, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62. The reported figure also surpassed the year-ago quarter’s $1.54. The company registered revenues of $1.1 billion in the third quarter, marking an 11% year-over-year jump. The revenue...
Zacks.com

2 ETF Areas With Further Run-Up Potential on Tech Earnings Cues

MSFT - Free Report) and Alphabet (. GOOGL - Free Report) smashed earnings expectations and lifted investors’ mood about the super-hot tech zones. Microsoft shares edged 2% higher in the aftermarket session on Tuesday after the software and hardware maker reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that topped analysts’ estimates. Microsoft reported...
Zacks.com

Top Analyst Reports for JPMorgan, Shopify & PetroChina

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (. JPM. ), Shopify Inc. (. SHOP. ), and PetroChina Company Limited (. PTR. ). These research reports have been hand-picked...
MarketWatch

Former Levi Strauss executive named JCPenney's CEO

Simon Property Group Inc. and other owners said late Monday that Marc Rosen has been appointed chief executive officer of its department-store chain JCPenney, effective Nov. 1. Stanley Shashoua, Simon's chief investment officer, has been appointed as executive chairman of the board of directors after serving as interim CEO of JCPenney since January, the owners said. Rosen brings more than 25 years of retail and e-commerce experience to the role, most recently serving as executive vice president and president of Levi Strauss Americas at Levi Strauss & Co. , according to a statement. "Marc joins JCPenney following a year of focused work to stabilize the business, improve financials, and position the retailer for long-term success," Shashoua said in a statement.
MarketWatch

Arhaus sets IPO terms as profitable home furnishings retailer could be valued at up to $2.4 billion

Arhaus Inc. has set the terms for its initial public offering, in which the profitable Ohio-based premium home furnishings retailer could be valued at up to $2.38 billion. The company could raise up to $219.4 million, as it is offering 12.9 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $14 and $17 a share. Selling shareholders are offering 10.0 million shares in the IPO, as they look to raise up to $170.0 million. The company expects to have a total of 140.06 million shares outstanding after the IPO, including 57.34 million Class A shares and 82.72 million Class B shares. The Class A shares are expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ARHS." BofA Securities and Jefferies are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $16.2 million on revenue of $355.4 million during the six months ended June 30, after income of $10.7 million on revenue of $224.1 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.7% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 4.0%.
Zacks.com

A Deep Dive into the Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) Earnings Charts

AAPL - Free Report) , two of the best performing stocks of the last decade. Over the last year, Apple shares have gained 29% while Amazon has risen just 5.4%. Are the analysts as pessimistic about Amazon as Wall Street?. What Do Their Earnings Charts Look Like?. Apple hasn’t missed...
