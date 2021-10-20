CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PayPal might buy Pinterest

By I. Bonifacic
Engadget
 7 days ago

PayPal is reportedly in late-stage talks to acquire Pinterest. According to Reuters, the payments company made a $45 billion offer on Wednesday to buy the social network. News of the potential sale was first reported by Bloomberg...

www.engadget.com

techstartups.com

This startup wants to scan the eyes of every person on Earth in exchange for a free cryptocurrency; 100,000 people already signed up

The world is never short of great and impactful ideas. However, once in a while technology startups come up with strange ideas that sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. One of those outlandish ideas is a metallic orb developed by Worldcoin, a startup that scans people’s eyes in exchange for free cryptocurrency.
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

Pokimane is starting a talent management company for streamers

It can be difficult to 'make it' as a full-time streamer, but Pokimane (aka Imane Anys) thinks there's a better way to nurture budding internet broadcasters. The well-known Twitch personality is co-founding RTS, a talent management and brand consulting company that plans to fix "what is broken" for both game streamers and esports. The firm will rethink management to help creators run a "stable business" that survives in the long run, and to support game developers and other brands wanting to make a significant impact.
BUSINESS
Engadget

Microsoft details plans to slash water use at its data centers

Ahead of the UN's climate change conference, which starts on Sunday, Microsoft has revealed more details about its plans to make its data centers greener. Among those is a goal of reducing the amount of water its data centers use by 95 percent by 2024 — around 5.7 billion liters each year.
BUSINESS
Engadget

Verizon partners with Amazon to offer satellite internet in rural areas

Amazon's internet satellites will be put to work expanding rural broadband coverage. CNBC reports Verizon is teaming with Amazon to improve fixed wireless internet access in rural areas in the US. The alliance will initially concentrate on expanding Verizon's LTE and 5G service using Amazon's Project Kuiper for "backhaul," boosting coverage in areas with little or no high-speed data.
BUSINESS
Engadget

Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook's future is 'young adults' and the metaverse

Amid reports that Facebook has misled shareholders about significant declines in teens and younger users, Mark Zuckerberg said the company was “retooling” in order to make “serving young adults” its top priority. To do that, the company plans to make “significant changes” to its Facebook and Instagram apps, and spend billions of dollars building out its vision for a “metaverse.”
INTERNET
Engadget

Yubico's latest security offers USB-C and NFC authentication for $29

After introducing the $80 YubiKey Bio and $85 YubiKey C Bio at the start of the month, Yubico’s latest physical security is for those who want a no-frills option. At $29 or €29, the Security Key C NFC comes with almost everything you could want from a security key at a decent price. As the name suggests, it’s a USB-C key with NFC support built-in. Out of the box, it works with FIDO-compatible websites and services. That includes major platforms like Google, Twitter and Facebook. Yubico also claims it’s the most durable security key on the market. What you won't find here is support for legacy authentication platforms, but for most consumers that shouldn't matter too much.
NFL
Engadget

Streamlabs says Facebook Gaming views have overtaken YouTube Gaming

For the first time ever, people recently spent more time on Facebook Gaming than YouTube Gaming watching their favorite streamers. That’s according to Streamlabs, which published its Q3 2021 Live Streaming Industry Report on Wednesday. The company says viewers watched 1.29 billion hours of content on Facebook Gaming between August...
VIDEO GAMES
MarketWatch

Poshmark launches program for large brands

Poshmark Inc. has announced the launch of the Brand Closet program, giving large brands the chance to use the e-commerce retailer's social commerce capabilities to communicate directly with shoppers. Poshmark sells both new and secondhand items, and many of its shoppers are younger Gen Z and millennial consumers. Poshmark has been piloting the Brand Closet program since 2020. Poshmark stock began trading in January. The stock has tumbled nearly 36% over the past three months while the S&P 500 index is up 3.9% for the period.
RETAIL
dexerto.com

Viral Amazon delivery van TikTok has the internet split

TikTok users have become enamored by a post showing a delivery driver and woman stepping out the back of an Amazon van, but some aren’t too sure if it’s actually real. As TikTok has evolved and more users have jumped on board, the content in posts has become incredibly varied too. Take a quick scroll through your For You Page and you’ll see completely different videos as you go on.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

