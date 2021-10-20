CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

‘Unfold’ podcast looks at caveman gender roles

By Special to The Enterprise
Davis Enterprise
 7 days ago

Nine thousand years ago, a woman was buried in the Andean mountains of Peru next to tools normally associated with big-game hunting. Before you think she was just a badass, UC Davis researchers found...

www.davisenterprise.com

ucdavis.edu

‘Unfold’ Podcast, Episode 4: Female Big-Game Hunter Discovery Challenges Ancient Gender Roles

Nine thousand years ago, a woman was buried in the Andean mountains of Peru next to tools normally associated with big-game hunting. Before you think she was just a badass, UC Davis researchers found that many females in the early Americas were big-game hunters and we shouldn’t be so quick to project our own gender stereotypes and current cultural values on ancient societies.
DAVIS, CA
