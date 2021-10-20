‘Unfold’ podcast looks at caveman gender roles

Audiences for more diverse television shows have grown during the pandemic, but Latino actors and writers remain underrepresented and transgender actors are "virtually absent," says a major new study released Tuesday.
The annual Hollywood Diversity Report produced by the University of California, Los Angeles found a correlation last year between show ratings figures and the diversity of casts and writers' rooms, particularly in minority households.
Broadcast ratings figures for white households were highest for shows with casts considered "relatively diverse" -- 31-40 percent minority -- while audiences in Black households peaked for series in which more than half the casts were from minorities.
"The fact that shows with diverse writers' rooms did well last year also illustrates that audiences are looking for authentic portrayals," said Darnell Hunt, co-author and social science dean at UCLA.
