Young Thug’s Punk Rebirth Isn’t Quite That

By Craig Jenkins
Vulture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHip-hop appreciates change … up to a point. Stir the pot too much and the dish gets a little tougher to sell. Consider Tyler, the Creator, who saw criticism for the abrasive lyrics and corrosive sonics of releases like 2009’s Bastard and 2011’s Goblin, then spent the better part of a...

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Vulture

Young Thug Rocks With It, Drops New Album Punk

Open up the mosh pit: Young Thug’s Punk is finally here. The rapper’s long-teased album arrived slightly late on October 15, after some reported last-minute additions, hitting streaming at 3 a.m. ET. The album is Thugger’s second in name, but just the latest in a string of dozens if you count his mixtapes and compilations; just earlier this year, he helmed Slime Language 2, a compilation for his label Young Stoner Life. Despite its name, the 20-track Punk doesn’t stray too far from Thugger’s Atlanta trap roots, aside from some stray guitars. (Although he did debut a few album tracks live with a rock band for NPR, including Travis Barker on drums.) Like Slime Language, Punk arrives with a stacked guest list too: Future, Doja Cat, Drake, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, Post Malone, Gunna, and J. Cole all feature alongside a curious appearance by former fun. singer Nate Ruess and two posthumous verses from Juice WRLD and Mac Miller. Happy Slime Season to all who celebrate.
1051thebounce.com

Young Thug Drops ‘Punk’ Featuring Drake, J.Cole and More: Fans React

Young Thug dropped his second studio album Punk Friday and fans are in awe of the features Thug has on the album. The 20-track collection features big names including Drake, J.Cole, Doja Cat, Travis Scott, the late Mac Miller, Future, Post Malone, the late Juice WRLD, and more. Punk follows...
HipHopDX.com

Young Thug & Gunna Bring 'Punk' To Life On 'SNL' With Travis Barker

Young Thug recently suggested his latest album, Punk, was more of an R&B album. During his Saturday Night Live debut on Saturday (October 16), the Atlanta native brought his theory to life with a double shot of performances — “Tick Tock” and “Love You More” featuring a fashionably ready Gunna, Fun. singer Nate Reuss and Hip Hop drummer-for-hire Travis Barker.
Billboard

What We Know About Young Thug's 'Punk,' From Nate Ruess Cameo to 'Storytelling' Vibe

1. Thug requires an all-white dress code during recording sessions – artificial snow included. Though no clear explanation was given, Thug had a strict dress code for anyone who stepped into the house where Punk was being finished. All guests and collaborators were to wear all-white, and even though it was a 70-degree September day in Atlanta, the house windows were covered in ice and artificial snow was placed on the ground outside. Inside, white curtains draped the windows and a centerpiece TV played slow-motion footage of icy glaciers.
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Dropped $150K For 21 Savage's B-Day Gift

Young Thug knows how to spoil his friends. While stories have been told of Thugger's selfless nature, and extraordinary gift-giving, he really did show out for two of his close friends in the rap game. On Friday, 21 Savage hosted a massive FreakNik-themed birthday bash in Atlanta where he was joined by a slew of his close friends including Young Thug.
hypebeast.com

Young Thug's 'PUNK' Projected to Debut in Top Three of Billboard 200

Young Thug‘s PUNK is looking to debut with big numbers on next week’s Billboard 200. According to HITS Daily Double, PUNK is projected to open in the top three as it could earn between 85,000 to 95,000 in total activity including 2,000 to 5,000 in album sales. The extensive 20-track album features major guest appearances from the likes of the late Mac Miller and Juice WRLD, J. Cole, Gunna, Future, Post Malone, A$AP Rocky, Drake, Travis Scott and Doja Cat.
Daily Californian

Young Thug’s ‘Punk’ is rockstar hedonism complicated by vulnerable sincerity

Since stepping into the music industry in 2010, Young Thug has defined himself as a highly influential rapper and artist. While well-recognized for his collaborations with other figures leading the rap industry (such as “The London” with J. Cole and Travis Scott and “Hot” featuring Gunna), Young Thug’s talent can stand alone, as he is best known for his unique, eccentric rap style.
highlandernews.org

Young Thug does not disappoint with his second epic, ‘Punk’

The most influential rapper of the last decade released his second studio album, “Punk,” at 12 a.m. PST. on Friday, Oct. 15. The title, cover art and overall album promotion were true to Young Thug’s left-field approach to music. From gleefully destroying a Rolls Royce with his disciple, Gunna, to reinventing Octavio Ocampo’s “Forever Always” piece, it was evident that Young Thug wanted to grab our attention ahead of the release of this project. Being such an established artist with so much respect in the game, it would be easy for Thug to try to recreate what’s worked for him in the past; but Thug has once again pushed himself to reinvent music. While this is by no means a punk album sonically, if any rap artist evokes the non-conformist and eccentric values of the punk subculture, it is Young Thug. Compared to Thug’s debut studio album released in 2019, “So Much Fun,” the subject matter and tone are drastically different.
New Haven Register

Young Thug Stays Consistently Brilliant Without Blowing Our Minds on 'Punk'

How does one “keep learning how to keep learning,” as Young Thug told Rolling Stone earlier this year, ahead of his new album, Punk, which he released last week? It’s a question central to the mythos of Thug, one of hip-hop’s most compelling and dynamic provocateurs. With his latest LP, the 30-year-old rapper finds himself in a landscape that has, in large part, been constructed in his image. To Thug’s credit, he doesn’t concern himself with shape-shifting for the sake of it on Punk, instead choosing to deliver his longest full-length project (20 tracks), filled with tried-and-true Thugger hits, as well as a taste of a burgeoning new sonic direction.
The Ringer

The Young Thug Song Draft

Charles Holmes, Wosny Lambre, and Justin Sayles give their thoughts on Young Thug’s new album Punk (0:40) before facing off in a Young Thug song draft (20:20). Then Charles is joined by Cole Cuchna and Cam Ostrander from Dissect to discuss Mac Miller’s mixtape Faces, which is finally available on streaming platforms (1:12:30).
themiamihurricane.com

Young Thug proves his worth as a hip-pop rockstar on ‘Punk’

One of Atlanta’s most influential artists, Young Thug (aka Thugger), finally dropped his long anticipated second studio album “Punk” on Oct. 15. Young Thug is widely known for his unique style of music, creating his own lane and becoming his own genre when he introduced a form of alternative rap in his hit singles such as “Stoner.” Thugger built his legacy from the ground up starting in 2010 and it is safe to say that nobody in the rap game is doing it like him.
NYS Music

Watch Young Thug Perform ‘Punk’ On Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live returned this week with rapper Young Thug as the musical guest. Young Thug’s highly anticipated new album Punk was released in the early morning hours on Friday. Actor Rami Malek hosted the episode; Malek stars in the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die. The episode’s...
thesource.com

Young Thug Reveals How Made it On Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’ Album

Aside from busting out the windows of a Rolls Royce, Young Thug is most notable in the industry for his unique fashion and popular sound. The trendy dresser is gearing up to release his latest studio album, PUNK, expected to drop on October 15th. Ahead of his forthcoming album, Thugger sat down with Complex to discuss some interesting points he has about the industry and more.
riffmagazine.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Young Thug shows his hand on ‘Punk’

It’s kind of wild that Punk is only the second album from Young Thug, considering his prolific output of 19 mixtapes. The rapper had expressed a desire to embrace a significant shift in tone on the follow-up to 2019’s So Much Fun. He sought to embody what he referred to as “real rap” by tapping into his more introspective and conscious side. He touches on themes of trauma, wealth, anxiety and family throughout the album.
hypebeast.com

Young Thug's 'PUNK' and Mac Miller's 'Faces' Debut at Nos. 1 and 3

Young Thug has officially dethroned Drake‘s Certified Lover Boy as PUNK debuts at No. 1 on this week’s Billboard 200. Thugger’s second solo studio album opens with a total of 90,000 equivalent album units including 77,000 in streaming equivalent album units (102 million on-demand streams of the songs), 12,000 in album sales and 1,000 in track equivalent album units. PUNK gives the YSL head his third No. 1 following Slime Language 2 and So Much Fun.
