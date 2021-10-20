Young Thug’s Punk Rebirth Isn’t Quite That

The most influential rapper of the last decade released his second studio album, “Punk,” at 12 a.m. PST. on Friday, Oct. 15. The title, cover art and overall album promotion were true to Young Thug’s left-field approach to music. From gleefully destroying a Rolls Royce with his disciple, Gunna, to reinventing Octavio Ocampo’s “Forever Always” piece, it was evident that Young Thug wanted to grab our attention ahead of the release of this project. Being such an established artist with so much respect in the game, it would be easy for Thug to try to recreate what’s worked for him in the past; but Thug has once again pushed himself to reinvent music. While this is by no means a punk album sonically, if any rap artist evokes the non-conformist and eccentric values of the punk subculture, it is Young Thug. Compared to Thug’s debut studio album released in 2019, “So Much Fun,” the subject matter and tone are drastically different.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO