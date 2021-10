Matt LaFleur has enjoyed a lot of success since he took over as head coach of the Green Bay Packers in 2019. Although he had never been an NFL head coach prior to taking over as head man of the Packers, he has put together a record of 31-7. The Packers earned a bye in the playoffs in each of his first two seasons, having been the second seed in his rookie campaign and the number one seed in the NFC last season. They have also gone to back-to-back NFC Championship Games although they came up short in both games.

